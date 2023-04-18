A little kid was in church but was not paying attention as she was too busy dancing to the latest TikTok trend

Instead of focusing on the word of the Lord, the little girl was more preoccupied with nailing the Kilimanjaro dance challenge

Online users were thoroughly amused as the little girl did the Kilimanjaro challenge to the pastor's sermon

This little girl amused many people. Online users couldn't help but gush over the little girl doing the Kilimanjaro dance at church.

A little girl did the 'Kilimanjaro' dance challenge, and people loved it. Image: TikTok/@nomphelo2019

Source: UGC

The little girl's performance came at the wrong time. People were thoroughly entertained as they watched the kid do the epic dance during a sermon.

Child on TikTok does dance challenge in place of worship

A little girl on TikTok, @nomphelo2019, decided to do the Kilimanjaro dance challenge. The little cutie did the dance without music. Instead, the pastor's voice was in the background to accompany her moves.

Watch the video below:

South Africans thoroughly amused by dancing kid in church

South Africans love dance videos, and this one was a certified hit. Many loved the little girl's energy, and the mom encouraged her by singing the hit song.

Leezo Nomganga commented:

"The mom singing Kilimanjaro in the background. They'll be a huge debate at the gates of heaven."

refilweematjila commented:

"Mom in the background hyping her by singing 'Kilimanjaro."

Sinemivuyo Mpulu commented:

"I blame Kilimanjaro."

Ndzudzeni Robert commented:

"When they force you to go to church."

FezLamaFez commented:

"We have a big problem."

Phumlane Indlandlalazi commented:

"Ningayisoli ingane."

