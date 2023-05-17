A Pecanwood College member of the staff entertained the students by agreeing to do her part in their TikToks

The beloved educator ended up doing the Myztro dance with her students who looked delighted to be in the videos

Online users were in love with the good vibes as they guessed that the students had the best teacher ever

A school in Hartebees cause some commotion on TikTok. This Peacanwood College educator did not let her kid down when they wanted to put her in a video.

A Peacanwood College teacher did the Myztro dance challenge with ease and kept up with students. Image: @loudhouse0fficial

The lady who decided to be a good sport was immediately a hit on the app. Peeps showered the dancers with compliments.

Peacanwood College TikTok teacher and students nail Myztro challenge

@loudhouse0fficial posted a video of a geography teacher at Peacanwood College. The woman answered that she was listening to Myztro's Ah Ah when asked in the dance clip. Watch her below:

TikTok users gush over vibey Peacanwood College teacher

Mzansi always enjoys a good dance video when school kids are involved. The video was a hit, and many said their entry to the challenge looked fun.

AzandaMabanga commented:

"Please she’s killing me "

Mantenza_1 commented:

"That walk "

Zamzito commented:

"Guys why were my school days were not like this.?"

MCaromique commented:

"I love this trend."

Scroof10111 commented:

"This is an Arts & Culture teacher. You can't tell me nothing."

The Loud House, the creator replied:

"She’s a Geography teacher"

.Amora’li. ☥ commented:

"SHE CLEARED YOU GUYS"

azanialuvsdreadheads commented:

"Woza juffrou "

