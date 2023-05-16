Students from Birchleigh high school in Kempton Park was a viral hit as the kid did a promposal but with a twist

The school is due to have their Matric dance, and one guy decided to ask his girlfriend to the event in the most dramatic way possible

The TikTok was a team effort as the student to together and created a traditional wedding vibe by reenacting lobola practices

A TikTok by Birchleigh high school pupils was all the rave. Love was in the air for the secondary school couple headed to the matric dance together.

A video of Birchleigh students doing a Matric dance proposal with an edge was viral on TikTok.

One sweet guy pulled out all the stops for his bae but made many students take part. The student body gathered to cheer and celebrate as the man asked his date out.

Bircheligh high school 's unique matric dance makes waves

@toko_mash3, a student at Birchleigh High School, posted a video of her schoolmates putting on a grand display. One guy asked his girlfriend to the matric dance, and they included the different stages of the lobola ceremony.

The children did their versions of lobola rituals, including paying the imvulamlomo and picking his "bride" from several girls whose faces were covered. Watch the jolly affair below:

TikTok user amazed by highschoolers' creativity

Online users love to see others embrace their traditions. The matric dance proposal was a welcome refreshing twist. Many gushed that youngsters looked like they are having the time of their lives.

Moloko Phukubje commented:

"I’m 33 and I wanna go back to high school who is with me?"

Tee commented:

"Yoh cries in class of 2020"

SiyaKe1na commented:

"I respect ama2K they built differently."

Londiwe Matsebula commented:

"Kumnandi ukuba i2K, angifuni ukungasho "

Keneilwe commented:

"This is the best promposal of all time. Nothing beats."

Matric dance 2023 proposals warm hearts, SA stans diverse high school couples

Briefly News previously reported that a video shows matriculants at a South African high school gearing up for the Matric dance. In the video, several girls got proposals from potential dates.

The TikTok got thousands of likes from online users who loved seeing happy students. Online peeps flooded the comments gushing over the couples.

People loved seeing how many students were to get a public proposal. Matric dance is an important coming-of-age moment for many in their final year, and people love seeing the festivities. One guy stood out as he dressed up as Spider-Man for his boo.

