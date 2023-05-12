Some school students went TikTok viral as some young boys went all out for their girlfriends in videos

Matric dance season is an exciting time for high schoolers in their final year, and getting a public proposal from a date is all part of the fun

People were delighted as they watched a video of several girls getting spoilt with cute gestures from boys asking them to the event

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video shows matriculants at a South African high school gearing up for the Matric dance. In the video, several girls got proposals from potential dates.

Matriculant' proposing to their bae to go to Matric Dance was a hit with TikTok users. Image: @bok4ng_.

Source: TikTok

The TikTok got thousands of likes from online users who loved seeing happy students. Online peeps flooded the comments gushing over the couples.

Matriculants get Matric dance proposals from netizens

A video by @bok4ng_ shows five girls getting asked to the Matric dance by hopeful dates. Watch the video below to see all the boys get a yes:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi happy for lucky high school girls

People loved seeing how many students were to get a public proposal. Matric dance is an important coming-of-age moment for many in their final year, and people love seeing the festivities. One guy stood out as he dressed up as Spider-Man for his boo.

Tanaka Zindi<3 commented:

"I guess I'm a potato then?"

xoxo commented:

"I'm crying cause I know this won't happen for me"

jenna commented:

"@charlene I swear if I don’t get one like this next year."

Sucker commented:

"No one beats my girls Spidey girl proposal for real."

@Lee commented:

"Mandela fought a good fight."

user48798658698 commented:

"The Spider-Man one."

Ora commented:

"Maybe I'm a zambane"

US teen rates 7 SA matric dance look and can't get over fire outfits

Briefly News previously reported that an American TikTokker made a video of her opinions of what grade 12 students wore to their final school dance. The young lady received over 70 000 likes for showing some Mzansi stunners who did the most.

Prom season inspired split opinions when users started comparing American and South African end-of-school dance outfits. Both prom and the matric dance are heralded as a big deal for those in their last year of high school.

People love to see matriculants stunt for their matric dances. This video had people raving about how South African girls always serve in their outfits for the occasion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News