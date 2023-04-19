A son watched his parent's interaction in delight and took a video of the funny exchange between husband and wife

In the clip, the husband was trying to get his wife to go to sleep so he could watch a soccer match in peace

People on TikTok were in stitches when the husband resorted to singing loudly to get on his wife's nerves

One guy recorded his father's shenanigans at home. The man was in stitches over how his father tried to get his mother to sleep.

One husband tries to get his wife to sleep by singing to her in isiZulu. Image: TikTok/@mxolisibaku2

The TikTok video of the happy black family was a heartwarming sight. Many people commented on the video to show how much they enjoyed the singing.

Woman's husband tries singing to convince her its bed time

A video on TikTok by @mxolisibaku2 shows a husband singing in his wife's face trying to get her to sleep. The couple's son made the video complaining that his father's loud singing gets in the way of him watching his soccer.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users cannot get over Zulu husband's catchy song

People love seeing precious family moments. Many commented that the video was a joy to watch because they are a happy black family. Others said that they couldn't stop singing the song that the dad sang.

thembelihlexoloci commented:

"Father of the year amthandiiiii."

GUGU ANOSHKA commented:

"I don't trust my brain. I will randomly sing this song."

underachievers commented:

"Love to see happy black households, big up."

SphiMkhize commented:

"This is cute."

Arleta Makaringe commented:

Ngithi lala."

Tshogofatso Blakk commented:

"This song is already stuck in my head."

@ike commented:

"He is giving the pure magic vibe."

thulanimalindisa0 commented:

Here is new trending sound for content my TikTokkers uzobona I content ezophuma la."

Toddler in church does 'Kilimanjaro' dance while pastor preaches, SA amused

Briefly News reported that this little girl amused many people. Online users couldn't help but gush over the tiny tot doing the Kilimanjaro dance at church.

The little girl's performance came at the wrong time. People were thoroughly entertained as they watched the kid do the epic dance during a sermon.

South Africans love dance videos, and this one was a certified hit. Many loved the little girl's energy, and the mom encouraged her by singing the hit song.

