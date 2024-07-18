A video has surfaced online showing a toddler playfully kicking his father's phone from his hand

Frenzied locals made a beeline to the comments strip to hilariously respond to the cringe video

A father and son spending time ended with the parent hanging his head after being done in by his child. Image: martinedoucet

Source: Getty Images

The worst thing that can happen to a parent at the hands of their young child is often the things they don't imagine.

And the experience of something as random as a toddler kicking a phone out of your hand with a quick extension of their tiny limb is enough to render you numb.

Toddler kicks father's phone

X user @DlaminiLusiwe shared these exacting scenes, showing a traumatised, doting father spending quiet alone time with their "mini-me".

The apt caption read:

"Guys … use protection."

The moment that plays out, expectedly, lit up the timeline as the clip of the innocent (or not) incident frazzled plenty of kiddies' parents.

It starts with the preoccupied father looking at his phone while relaxing on the couch with his son nearby.

After the toddler shifts from practically being on top of him, he quietly perches himself down.

But that quiet lasts only seconds as, in the ensuing moments, the restless kiddo is up on his legs and, after taking one step towards his father, kicks up and into the phone with purposeful accuracy.

This sends the device flying out of the man's hand and clattering on the tile floor, bouncing twice before resting.

The father appears incredulous, staring back and down towards the phone in its now-ruined state.

He hangs his head, grinding his teeth, as the moment comes full circle, and then, as if understanding he messed up, the little boy slips off the couch.

He retrieves it and hands it to his father before moving off to stand by his feet, leaning on a split couch and staring at his face.

Netizens grind their teeth

The wild scenes provoked a resounding reaction, racking 2.2 million views.

Accompanying the steep view count were 12000 likes, 2300 bookmarks and 2200 reposts. More than 500 mentions graced the comments.

Briefly News looks at some of the crazy reactions to the post.

@ArthurPatnelli wrote:

"That ain’t mommy you texting, n*gga, HI-YAH!!"

@sashastrokesv2 said:

"Or just spend time with your kid and not your phone."

@DaddyFlexy offered:

"At least the 'lil karate kid seems to understand that he flopped."

