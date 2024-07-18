Pictures of a woman allegedly battered and bruised by her lover have sent the online community into a frenzy

X user @sweerie_ stirred the pot when she took to the timeline to bash the alleged abuser's looks

Her take opened a can of worms on the timeline as vocal locals took turns airing their takes

Vocal locals had plenty to say in response to a post about a man who allegedly beat his lover. Images: @sweerie_.

Source: Twitter

Few things rattle the online community as stories of abuse do, and the reaction to a post about a local woman who allegedly bore the brunt of assaults at the hands of her lover was no different.

An X user, @sweerie_, stirred quite the pot when she shared pictures of a woman appearing happily in love in one set of photos.

In another, she looks visibly bruised, with the finger squarely pointed at her boyfriend after he allegedly assaulted her.

The caption read:

"Umuntu umzame emubi umnike i-relationship bese ayakushaya (you were doing an ugly person a favour by being in a relationship with them, only for them to turn around and beat you). What a weak man."

The images purportedly portray two instances of the couple looking cheery on presumed romantic outings.

Another pair of pictures, based on the different clothing worn, appears to show the woman with a bruised right eye after two separate incidents.

Locals express stong views

Mzansi locals ate up this sizzling swipe at the gent as they took turns taking sharp digs at him.

The post garnered almost 990,000 hits in nearly 16 hours, attracting 7700 likes, 1400 reposts and 1000 comments as outspoken netizens flooded the comments section to air their say.

This opened a can of worms as some netizens concluded in an unfounded way that "ugly' men tended to perpetuate abuse.

Others trivially hit out at the woman for giving him a chance at romance in the first. Briefly News looks at the resounding reactions.

@itu_nadia wrote:

"Haii, every day, men show us that they don't care."

@sabelostorm said:

"She never loved him; she was dating [him] for money. Unfortunately, it ended badly."

@iloniMasiku offered:

"Signs were there, and you ignored them. It's not about being ugly, but it's their attitude and behavior regardless. And you knew that he has that, but chose him anyway."

Woman escapes 8 years of abuse from husband

In related news, Briefly News reported that a woman, Angela Dlamini, endured eight brutal years of abuse from her husband.

It took a lot for Angela to finally move on from the life she’s known and start afresh with her children.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News