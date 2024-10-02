“Only in South Africa”: Video Captures Dog Pulling a Phara Move, Mzansi Laughs
- A South African dog showed its owner what it is made of, making a plan to get inside the house
- The little puppy did not wait for anyone to open the burglar gate for him, he jumped over
- The online community reacted to the video, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny
A video showing a little dog pulling a phara move has made rounds on social media.
In the TikTok clip uploaded by @liam._ww_, the white little dog is seen outside. The little one wanted to get inside the house but the burglar door was closed and there was a little net at the bottom.
Being a South African puppy, it made a plan and hopped on top of the net to get inside. The owner laughed, saying Mzansi dogs will always find a plan even if it is a phara-like plan
"Only in South Africa."
Dog finds funny plan to get inside the house
Watch the hilarious TikTok video below:
Mzansi laughs at the naughty dog
The video raked over 290k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.
@TVJ wrote:
"My pitbull used to jump the wall at night and when he comes back he waits for us at the gate cause he can't jump back in 😭😭😭."
@~it's_not_kamo~♡ commented:
"It's giving ,you locked the gate I jump 💀💀."
@zoyaheart353 laughed:
"No fence for against us shall prosper 😌😹."
@Candy Troyman 🍬 joked:
"Coming back from groove 😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣."
@Liv wondered:
"My Roxanne is also an escape artist. The core strength? 😭😭"
@ghost said:
"These dogs like to jump the gates my dogs jump over my door into the house 😭."
@Mathuto Cheryl was in disbelief:
"Bathong fluffy😭😂😂."
@Janine shared:
"My dog attends every party and event in his area 😂."
Woman finds funny way to cope with naughty dog
In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who carried her naughty dog on her back while cleaning.
A gorgeous South African woman could not cope with her naughty dog, so she put it on her back with a towel and continued to clean her house. Netizens in the comment section also shared their struggles with having a Yorkie as a pet.
