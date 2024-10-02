A South African dog showed its owner what it is made of, making a plan to get inside the house

The little puppy did not wait for anyone to open the burglar gate for him, he jumped over

The online community reacted to the video, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny

A naughty puppy made a plan to get over a closed burglar gate. Images: @liam._ww_/ TikTok, @Halfpoint Images/ Getty Images

A video showing a little dog pulling a phara move has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @liam._ww_, the white little dog is seen outside. The little one wanted to get inside the house but the burglar door was closed and there was a little net at the bottom.

Being a South African puppy, it made a plan and hopped on top of the net to get inside. The owner laughed, saying Mzansi dogs will always find a plan even if it is a phara-like plan

"Only in South Africa."

Dog finds funny plan to get inside the house

Watch the hilarious TikTok video below:

Mzansi laughs at the naughty dog

The video raked over 290k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@TVJ wrote:

"My pitbull used to jump the wall at night and when he comes back he waits for us at the gate cause he can't jump back in 😭😭😭."

@~it's_not_kamo~♡ commented:

"It's giving ,you locked the gate I jump 💀💀."

@zoyaheart353 laughed:

"No fence for against us shall prosper 😌😹."

@Candy Troyman 🍬 joked:

"Coming back from groove 😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣."

@Liv wondered:

"My Roxanne is also an escape artist. The core strength? 😭😭"

@ghost said:

"These dogs like to jump the gates my dogs jump over my door into the house 😭."

@Mathuto Cheryl was in disbelief:

"Bathong fluffy😭😂😂."

@Janine shared:

"My dog attends every party and event in his area 😂."

