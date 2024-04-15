TikTok Video Captures Cute Moment of Kasi Dog Chilling on the Roof, Mzansi in Stitches
- A TikTok user uploaded a video of a kasi dog that relaxed on a rooftop like nobody's business
- The video was captured on a day with beautiful sunny weather, the dog was taking the sun's rays as they came
- The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving how peaceful the dog looked
A TikTok video of a kasi dog chilling on a roof made South African online users laugh.
In a clip uploaded by @buzzmz, it's during the day, and the sun is shining bright. One could go to the beach and relax under it. Well, that is what a Kasi dog did. It enjoyed the beautiful weather the best way it knew how.
The black and brown dog is seen on the video relaxing on top of a house room. It was enjoying the sun's rays.
Kasi dog relaxes on the rooftop
Watch the funny TikTok video below:
Netizens laughed at the video
The video garnered over 43k likes, with many online users laughing at the kasi dog. Some felt envious.
@mzee said:
"Kasi dogs are definitely different awe."
@Ephetehe wished:
"I wish kasi dogs could speak because ufike kanjani lapho." (How did she get up there?)
@Hlehle asked:
"Am I the only one that's wondering how he got there."
@VUSANI16 wrote:
"Check if he's ok.. I suspect he's going through the most."
@Wolf Se LêPlek commented:
"Bobby looks like his going through his second divorce."
@DianDeo shared:
"Dog is fed up of low level life….dog is like:the sky is the limit."
@Teboho.V.Mahlatsi-Motaung Jnr said:
"The dog that guards DSTV dish and wifi network ."
@ClarinetKitty joked:
"The paternity tests said those puppies were his. Now he’s got 25 babies to clothe/house/educate. Same Bobby, same ."
