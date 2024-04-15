A TikTok user uploaded a video of a kasi dog that relaxed on a rooftop like nobody's business

The video was captured on a day with beautiful sunny weather, the dog was taking the sun's rays as they came

The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving how peaceful the dog looked

A kasi dog was captured in a TikTok video relaxing on the roof. Images: @Petra Richli, @The Good Brigade

A TikTok video of a kasi dog chilling on a roof made South African online users laugh.

In a clip uploaded by @buzzmz, it's during the day, and the sun is shining bright. One could go to the beach and relax under it. Well, that is what a Kasi dog did. It enjoyed the beautiful weather the best way it knew how.

The black and brown dog is seen on the video relaxing on top of a house room. It was enjoying the sun's rays.

Kasi dog relaxes on the rooftop

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laughed at the video

The video garnered over 43k likes, with many online users laughing at the kasi dog. Some felt envious.

@mzee said:

"Kasi dogs are definitely different awe."

@Ephetehe wished:

"I wish kasi dogs could speak because ufike kanjani lapho." (How did she get up there?)

@Hlehle asked:

"Am I the only one that's wondering how he got there."

@VUSANI16 wrote:

"Check if he's ok.. I suspect he's going through the most."

@Wolf Se LêPlek commented:

"Bobby looks like his going through his second divorce."

@DianDeo shared:

"Dog is fed up of low level life….dog is like:the sky is the limit."

@Teboho.V.Mahlatsi-Motaung Jnr said:

"The dog that guards DSTV dish and wifi network ."

@ClarinetKitty joked:

"The paternity tests said those puppies were his. Now he’s got 25 babies to clothe/house/educate. Same Bobby, same ."

Woman carries her naughty dog on her back

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who carried her naughty dog on her back while cleaning.

A gorgeous South African woman could not cope with her naughty dog, so she put it on her back with a towel and continued to clean her house. Netizens in the comment section also shared their struggles with having a Yorkie as a pet.

