A Limpopo man shared a TikTok video of himself playing with a caged lion at Shekinah Lion & Game Lodge

The gentleman is seen laying on a sofa that is right next to the animal, which was caged in a glass

The online community reacted to the clip, with many saying the man is testing God and his ancestors

A man played with a lion caged in a glass. Images: @ditebegokabelomaj/ TikTok, @Jaidevsinh Rathod/ 500px/ Getty Images

A man took to his TikTok account to post a video of himself at a game lodge in Limpopo, playing with a caged lion.

In the clip uploaded by @ditebegokabelomaj, he can be seen at Shekinah Lion & Game Lodge. The lodge has a bedroom setup with a lion caged in a glass box. The gent can be seen laying on a sofa close to the cage.

He was also captured playing with the seemingly angry lion. The animal wanted to break out of the cage and attend to the man.

Man plays with a caged lion

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the video

The video garnered over 27k likes, with many online users saying the man is testing God and his ancestors with this risky activity.

@andiswa phungula shared:

"Eyy niyamTesta uNkulunkulu yezwa." (Ey, you are testing the Lord)

@M Pearl laughed:

"Problem is my ancestors will use me as an example ✋."

@Puseletso Mvundlela wrote:

"I'd love to visit there, but the problem is my father's sisters ."

@Leah said they would never:

"My village people will not sleep on this opportunityso aneva shem."

@Ntsako Nkuna joked:

"Knowing my clumsy self, I'd probably fall in the cage. I don't know how but it would happen."

@K! commented:

"My trust issues wouldn't be able to trust that glass."

@Nomabhaso Zidlekhaya said:

"Mara we like Testing God."

Lion gets up close to family camp in TikTok video

In another story, Briefly News reported about a lion that got close and personal to raid a family's camp.

A video on TikTok by @johan.roux of a family on a safari trip went wrong. People were amazed as they watched the lion sniff around with the family watching. Seeing wildlife coming across people is always interesting for many to see. This video got thousands of likes since they filmed the powerful animal.

