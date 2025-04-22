A man in South Africa received the shock of his life after returning to his car from the mall

The gent showcased what the thugs did to his vehicle in a TikTok video, which gained massive traction online

People reacted as they flooded the comments section, sharing their opinions on the man's heartbreaking encounter

One young man's world in South Africa came crumbling down after a casual trip to the mall turned into a nightmare.

A guy was devastated after he returned from the mall to find his car gone. Image: @sbongajnr

Source: TikTok

Young man returns from mall to shocking car scene

Taking to his social media under the handle @sbongajnr, where he shared a clip on the 25th of March 2025 of the devastating surprise that he faced after what was meant to be a quick visit to the mall.

Upon returning to the parking lot, he was stunned to find that the entire front part of his car had been stolen, leaving him heartbroken.

The video, which has gained massive traction on social media, shows the young man walking up to his vehicle, only to be met with the gut-wrenching sight of a missing bonnet, headlights, and front bumper. The brazen theft appeared to have been done in broad daylight, leaving many viewers in disbelief over the boldness of the criminals and how the crime in South Africa has skyrocketed over the years.

The footage of the incident has sparked conversations online about vehicle safety and the need for improved surveillance in public parking spaces. Some users even urged the gent to open a case and push for the mall security clip to help identify the suspects.

Although the video doesn't show the moment the theft happened, the aftermath is enough to leave anyone shaken. The guy’s emotional reaction and disbelief resonated with many, making the clip one of the trending topics on the internet.

Watch the video below:

SA chimes in on the man's car theft video

Mzansi peeps flooded the comments section to express their shock and sympathy. Many shared similar stories of car part theft and raised concerns over parking lot security at malls.

Ntokoto_mdluli said:

"Things get worse before they get better."

User shared:

"At least they left the engine. Mine, they only left the passenger seat."

Noodlesnpasta expressed:

"This country we live in💔."

Smart Move replied:

"At this point, I believe that VW owners expect anything at any time. This is sad. You'll bounce back."

Lindokuhle Zwane stated:

"This is the day I will learn witchcraft."

Airblack911 commented:

"Where did this happen so that we can avoid that place?"

