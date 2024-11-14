Insurance Rejects Woman’s Claim After Car Gets Stolen at Car Wash, SA Reacts

One lady shared her heartbreaking story on social media, which ruffled the feathers of many people online

The woman revealed that her car was stolen at a car wash, and the insurance company rejected her claims

South Africans reacted to the lady's video as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts

One lady was left devastated after an unfortunate incident occurred to her vehicle at a car wash, leaving her heartbroken.

A lady was denied insurance after her vehicle got stolen at a car wash. Image: @carolinewoodley

Insurance rejects claim after car stolen at car wash

The woman, who goes by the handle @carolinewoodley on TikTok, shared with her viewers that she left her white Ford at a car wash in Ballito, which was later stolen. She reported the matter to her insurance company, which rejected her claims due to its "trickery clause."

@carolinewoodley read out the letter given to her stating that since it was under the care of the car wash, the insurance company could not do anything about it as it was stolen under "false pretences," according to the insurance company named CIB Insurance.

"So they came back and said to me, sorry, you need to go get your money back from the car wash," she said in the video.

The lady then said that she tried claiming her money from the car wash, and the policy stated that once a vehicle is left with the car wash, it is there at your own risk. She also alleged in her clip that the car wash manager handed her keys to someone else.

After many back and forths with the car wash, @carolinewoodley was given a sum of money, which the car wash insurance company thought it was worth and was asked to sign an agreement stating that she could not claim any more money from them. She was still left with a couple of thousand short.

Watch the video below:

SA outraged by woman's stolen car story

Mzansi netizens were not impressed with the instance company as they flooded the comments section to express their thoughts.

Mphe Ncwane said:

"Insurance is just a waste of money."

Tshepo Hlanga added:

"Where are your lawyers, and where is the ombudsman."

Marlizeheyns wrote:

"No insurance or policy ever intends to pay us out. They only intend to take our money."

User expressed:

"Wish you named the insurer. I would like to know who to avoid."

King the 1st commented:

"That’s why spiritual insurance is important."

