“He Does Not Care”: Mzansi Stunned After Cape Town Man Butchers Parallel Parking

A comedian named Phil de Lange shared a TikTok video of a Cape Town motorist attempting to parallel park

Unfortunately, the driver's skills weren't up to par as he knocked into the vehicle behind him

A few social media users shared how stunned they were by the man's nonchalant attitude

A man showed how a Cape Town motorist parallel parked his car, which stunned online users. Images: @phildelange / TikTok, Milan Markovic / Getty Images

In Cape Town, where finding a parking spot feels like winning the lottery, motorists often have to make the most of tight spaces. However, one man took "making it fit" to a whole new level when his disastrously butchered parallel parking left online viewers stunned and questioning his motives.

Cape Town man squeezes car into parking spot

Local comedian Phil de Lange took to his TikTok account (@phildelange) to show app users a video of a Cape Town man trying to parallel park his car in a very tight space.

As he parked, the motorist knocked into the car behind him, got out of his car to check how he had parked, and confidently walked away. In addition, for some unknown reason, he left his vehicle's lights on.

Phile wrote in his post's caption:

"I know parking is a problem in Cape Town, but yoh."

Watch the video below:

Cape Town man's parking skills humours online users

A few social media users flooded the comment section with laughter, questions, and thoughts about how the man parked his car in between the others.

@kaytee0666 laughed and shared:

"You don't do that for no reason at all. I want to know what either the front or back car did."

@untokozo.m wrote in the comment section:

"Lights on and everything. He does not care."

Speaking about one of the car's features, @talent4realz said:

"The sensors must be making so much noise."

Siding with the driver, @ms_luna1 added with humour:

"I get him shame. Like, what was he supposed to do?"

An entertained @dontworrybuddy1 said:

"Honestly, I don’t even know how he got in there. A for effort, F for results."

@sessy_melissa, who couldn't believe what they saw, stated:

"This can't be real."

