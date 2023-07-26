Netizens were confused by a bizarre accident that took place at a mall in Buffalo City, where a car collided with another vehicle in the mall

One car rode over the parking lot barrier into the adjacent car, which was stationary

Users came up with different reasons as to why the accident may have occurred, which include the car being in the wrong gear

A bizarre accident between two barely-moving cars in a mall had netizens scratching their heads. Image: @stevediki

Source: TikTok

An epic car park failure in the Eastern Cape had South Africans scratching their head and wondering how the car got there.

One car mysteriously crossed the parking lot barrier and crashed into another vehicle right in front!

Accident in Eastern Cape shopping mall confuses South Africans

The accident resulted in netizens developing different theories about how the driver could have gotten the car there.

@stevediki posted the video, which seems to be recorded by a passenger at Mdantsane City Mall in Buffalo City.

The video shows the car moments after it drove over the parking space barrier. The vehicle crashed into the car parked opposite it, and there seemed to be a commotion around the vehicles.

Accidents in parking lots are common in the country and the world. They primarily involve cars either reversing into or colliding with each other because they are driving towards the same parking spot. Some cars also drive into other stationary vehicles. Watch the video here:

TikTokkers invent different reasons for car crash

Netizens came up with various theories as to what happened. Some shared their own stories of parking lot accidents.

VutisaniSirovha commented:

"Me when I was a learner. I used to park far from other cars, especially at the malls."

Glow in the Dark said:

"Me when I accidentally press the accelerator instead of the brake."

Sandra added:

"I think she or he thought the car was in reverse."

Mandinsi pointed out:

"She parked in gear two."

Kayise Mlilo laughed.

"The importance of pressing the brakes instead of the accelerator."

