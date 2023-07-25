A collision involving a taxi and two light motor vehicles on Tugela Street in Carletonville left 16 children injured

Emergency responders, including ER24 paramedics, arrived at the scene to find the vehicles in the middle of the road

South African citizens reacted to the news about the accident on social media and wished the children a speedy recovery

JOHANNESBURG - Sixteen children sustained injuries in a car accident on Tugela Street in Carletonville on Tuesday morning.

16 School children survive terrifying crash

The incident involved a collision between a taxi and two vehicles, reported TimesLIVE.

Promptly responding to the emergency, ER24 paramedics and other services reached the scene at 7:22 am.

They found the taxi and two cars in the middle of the road, and several children were found sitting on the roadside.

Wounded school students rushed to the hospital

According to News24, Russel Meiring, the spokesperson for ER24, said the medics immediately assessed the children's conditions. Among them, one child was in a severe condition, while the remaining 15 had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

The injured children received medical attention for their wounds and were subsequently taken to Carletonville Provincial Hospital for further treatment and care.

SA stunned by Carletonville car accident

Moroka Ke Malats wrote:

"Two buses as well now this?"

Thabiso Maps Leroy posted:

"We thank God they are still breathing."

William Robert Ling mentioned:

"Can something please be done about these taxi drivers? We battle against their blatant disregard for safety and road rules on a daily basis."

JP Nhlapo added:

"And another accident near UJ campus. Yeah, this country is failing on all levels."

M GA Mchunu stated:

"Jozi is cursed."

