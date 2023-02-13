A learner in Grade 11 was tragically killed when her overloaded school transport overturned in Protea Glen, Johannesburg

The eight-seater vehicle was transporting 14 schoolchildren, 10 of whom sustained injuries and three who are in critical condition

South Africans slammed the driver for cramming so many pupils into the vehicle, thus endangering the lives of the children

JOHANNESBURG - A Grade 11 girl has died in a tragic accident that has left 13 other schoolchildren badly injured.

The fatal crash occurred when the private school transport, an overloaded Toyota Condor, overturned on the R599 Randfontein road in Protea Glen, Johannesburg.

The transport was shuttling the children to Protea Glen Secondary School 1 and 2 and Faranana Primary School when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn.

Aside from the Grade 11 pupil's death, three other learners are in critical condition and 10 others sustained severe injuries. The pupils have been transported to different hospitals to receive medical attention, TimesLIVE reported.

Department of Education extends condolences and counselling to bereaved family

The MEC for education, Matome Chiloane, said the department was dismayed by the news of the learner's death and has extended condolences to the pupil's family.

The department's psycho-social support team met the deceased learners at the scene of the crash and scheduled counselling sessions for the bereaved family, IOL reported.

South Africans are dismayed at the lawlessness that led to the Grade 11 pupil's death

Citizens blame the driver for overloading the school transport and endangering the lives of the children.

Below are some comments:

Elizabeth Fortuin criticised:

"Sad, shame, parents allowed the driver to overload the car, no one can tell me they didn't notice the car was overloaded."

Ronnie Aniruth asked:

"Due to lawlessness in SA... 14 people in a Toyota Condor?"

Lebo Chris Matlhakola exclaimed:

"Eh overload that big! That vehicle is allowed to carry 7 passengers only!"

No Fambisa Nkarhi commented:

"Saw one taxi carrying so many kids. Speeding. Loud music... Can't we do things in a civilised manner?"

Linda Temlett questioned:

"A Condor is not a taxi or a school bus. It was designed for families with 8 passengers! How do these taxi/school lift operators live with themselves??

Difference Yadah Vukeya said:

"I said to someone earlier this year, that these cars, taxis and even buses that transport school children are not road-worthy, and always overloaded."

