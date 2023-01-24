A mother and baby were involved in a horrifying accident on the notorious N3 highway in KwaZulu-Natal

The mother succumbed to her wounds at the scene but the baby survived and is in serious condition at the hospital

South Africans are mourning that the eight-month-old has lost her mother at such a young age but wished the baby a speedy recovery

DURBAN - The notorious N3 highway has claimed another life after a horrific crash resulted in the death of a mother of a young baby. The baby, who is eight months old, luckily survived the deadly collision.

A mother and baby were involved in a horrific crash on the N3 highway in KwaZulu-Natal. Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The heartbreaking accident happened on Monday, January 23 when the mother's vehicle collided with the back of a truck that was at a standstill in the emergency lane near the Lions River off-ramp, TimesLIVE reported.

According to Midlands Emergency Services, which posted an update about the collision on Facebook, the mother succumbed to her wounds before EMS personnel arrived on the scene.

The baby was in her car seat when the accident happened and was found alive. The eight-month-old was stabilised on the scene by emergency services' Advanced Life Support Paramedics before she was transported to the hospital.

The eight-month-old baby is in serious condition following the tragic accident.

South Africans wish the eight-month-old baby a speedy recovery

Citizens are mourning how the baby will have to grow up without her mother but wished her a speedy recovery.

Below are some comments:

Lehlohonolo Felix complained:

"There's something wrong with N3 highway and condolences to the family of the deceased."

Susan Le Cordeur commented:

"Too terrible for words."

Lizzy Seotimeng wished:

"Speedy recovery to the little angel and rest in peace to the mommy."

Lynne Philip asked:

"This is such a terrible thing to happen but was she driving on the emergency lane?"

Rabecca Manyama added:

"Speed recovery little Nana, sad news is that you will grow without mommy but God is watching. He will keep you under His protection."

Palesa Mosenogi speculated:

"I'm sure she was under a lot of stress and couldn't see that the truck is stationary, may her soul rest in peace."

