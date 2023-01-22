Police have arrested a 36-year-old woman for allegedly murdering her twin sister following a heated argument

The victim was found lying in a pool of blood with numerous stab wounds and was allegedly chopped with an axe

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe described the brutal murder as very disturbing and unfortunate

LIMPOPO - A 36-year-old woman who was on the run after allegedly stabbing her twin sister to death in Ga-Mogotlane village was arrested.

A Limpopo woman allegedly stabbed her twin sister to death. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The murder suspect is expected to appear in the Moletlane periodical court on Monday, 23 January. The incident occurred on Wednesday, 18 January and two days later the woman was arrested.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo told TimesLIVE that officers were called for a domestic violence issue and when they arrived the victim was lying in a pool of blood. The woman was found with multiple stab wounds and was certified dead on the scene.

Initial investigations found that the victim and her twin sister allegedly got into a heated argument when she was stabbed several times. The suspect allegedly then chopped her sister with an axe before fleeing the crime scene.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said the brutal manner the suspect allegedly attacked her sister was disturbing and unfortunate. She appealed to citizens to find amicable ways to deal with domestic-related challenges instead of resorting to violence, IOL reported.

The incident left many social media users reeling in shock and horror. Citizens believe the nature of the murder was gruesome.

SA condemns killing

Liberty Nhlapo said:

“Family conflicts can be deadly if not handled properly - We fight with our siblings every day and ghost each other if possible – It’s surprising when others end up killing their own blood. She must face the consequences for her sister to rest in peace.”

Nombuso Ndumo commented:

“This is gruesome! A twin killing her own twin, in such a manner! A pity they don't report the cause, and whether they lived with the parents.”

Dawgzin Saint Treezy posted:

“Twins have turned into enemies. Blood is spilling. Dark days are upon us.”

Thabang Moiloa wrote:

“She must be arrested.”

Dimakatso Dimz Mogotlane added:

“Very sad.”

