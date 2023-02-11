The death of rapper AKA has put the spotlight on the rampant crime and gun violence in South Africa

In the last four months, three celebrities have tragically lost their lives after they were brutally shot

South Africans expressed their fear on social media, and many said criminals are operating freely

AKA, DJ Sumbody and Vusi Ma R5 have all been gunned down in the last four months. Image: @akaworldwide, @djsumbodysa and @therealvusimar5

Source: Instagram

The country has been mourning celebrity death after celebrity death in the past few months. Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes murder on Friday is the third killing in four months where an artist was shot dead.

AKA was in Durban celebrating his birthday and was also expected to perform at a tapas bar called YuGo. As he was leaving a popular restaurant called Wish on Florida the rapper was gunned down by unidentified men

DJ Sumbody gunned down with his bodyguard in Johannesburg

Oupa 'DJ Sumbody' Sefoka was brutally killed in a drive-by shooting at an intersection in Sandton last November. DJ Sumbody was travelling with his bodyguard Sbu Mokoena in VW Golf who also died during the incident. The famous amapiano artist was also part owner of Ayepyep Lifestyle restaurants, reported TimesLIVE.

Vusi Ma R5 shot dead outside a tavern in Soshanguve

In January, South Africa mourned the death of Barcadi musician Itumeleng Mosoeu known as Vusi Ma R5. He was shot dead outside Legentsheng tavern in Soshanguve.

Ma R5 reportedly got a call, and when he stepped outside the tavern in Extention 13, he was met with a hail of bullets.

Facebook users react to the celebrity killings

Sydney Lebea said:

"South Africa is becoming the most dangerous in the world, and another political party says they have a good story to tell."

Collen Mehlomakulu mentioned:

"Sad news, South Africa, it's the crime capital of Africa, not different from Mexico."

Scania Maketoane stated:

"We are hopeless about SA judicial system. Nothing will happen if the criminals walk freely on the street."

AJ Grue Matjeke wrote:

"Yet no arrests have been made for all of these shootings."

Michael Akowuah asked:

"SAns must condemn this in all aspects; it's very sad. What has gone amiss in the country?"

Source: Briefly News