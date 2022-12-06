Peeps watching a mans Audi park itself couldn't help but feel tense when watching it manoeuvre between cars

Newer models of vehicles come with many bells and whistles, and even fancier models can pull off such feats

Netizens began discussing different cars and what they would have done if they were in the gent's shoes

Newer models of fancy cars can pull off incredible stuff. One man shared a clip of his Audi parking itself, and even though it was quite safe, netizens couldn't help but feel a bit nervous.

The car has a screen showing multiple sides while pulling off the task. Images: abdelmedia/ TikTok, Sergio Mendoza Hochmann/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

abdelmedia is the man behind the car and is quite the fan of Audi's and shared the cool clip with thousands of followers on TikTok. The car enthusiast was quite nervous about the whole ordeal but was quite impressed.

New age technology

The Audi he drove was one of the higher-end models because of the exclusive bells and whistles seen on the dashboard. The dual screens show pivotal information about what's happening in and around the car. The cameras provide the feed for the outside.

The steering moves by itself while the car does the impressive act and parks slowly. Most netizens expressed their nervous thoughts. See the comments below:

Patrick Miller said:

"I’m going to buy this simply because I live downtown and cry every time I have to parallel park."

Joe Not Exotic mentioned:

"This is for the people who can't park."

Tim⛲️ commented:

"I was too nervous and just parked far "

Upasana Sharma posted:

"Nothing like an Audi."

KimLita86 shared:

"My car has the same (unused) option. I'm too much of a control freak to try this "

Julie said:

"I would be SO scared it would hit the car next to it."

Stine mentioned:

"Had a car that did that. It went perfectly, but my anxiety was so high Never used it much "

Butterfly4 commented:

"I want that car... "

