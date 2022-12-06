Two co-workers looked like they were having the time of their lives dancing on the job for a TikTok video

The lady and gent were in sync as they danced to a gqom beat by NV Funk which took the platform by storm

Online users were in love with the two, and comments kept raving about the two's energetic display

Two colleagues got down on TikTok to Which is Which by NV Funk. The two nailed the dance together, and netizens loved it.

A man and woman dancing together impressed some netizens, who could not stop complimenting them. Image: TikTok/@i_am_jamieleigh

The TikTok dance video received thousands of likes from online users. Many people found their dance incredibly refreshing.

Man and lady dancing to gqom beat

A TikTok video posted by @i_am_jamieleigh caught peeps' attention as people reacted to seeing her dance to NV Funk's Which is Which with a co-worker. The two kept up with each other effortlessly in their routine.

Mzansi is a dancing nation, and people were utterly charmed by their cute dance together. Peeps showered her with compliments as they rated how well she did.

Sinethemba kupiso commented:

"Apartheid iphele nyan kengoku[Apartheid really ended]."

kay commented:

"Good vibes."

Xena commented:

"The South Africa that we ordered."

mornepj97 commented:

"I just love a woman in a work overall."

sbifelssön commented:

"Mina I have two left feet."

LuckyCharm commented:

"For a change something different. music different, dance different... too nice."

pmvundlaa commented:

"Killed it! Keep the land wena Nontombi."

