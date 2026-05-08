On Thursday, 7 May 2026, Prince Kaybee responded after his Instagram DMs were leaked on X

Prince Kaybee posted a screenshot of their conversation to defend himself and explain the context behind the DM

The DJ's response sparked mixed reactions online, with some questioning the motives behind @odedanilo's actions

Prince Kaybee explained why he sent messages to Danilo. Image: princekaybee_sa/Instagram, odedanilo/X

Source: UGC

Renowned South African producer Prince Kaybee has defended himself following speculation that he shot his shot at another man on Instagram.

On Thursday, 7 May 2026, South African social media user @odedanilo was exposed after allegedly pretending to be in a relationship with a man from the United Kingdom for over three years.

He repeatedly shared the man on Instagram stories and referred to him as “baby” to make fans believe they were dating. The man who lives in the UK with his girlfriend spoke out, saying he does not know him and has never even been to South Africa.

Prince Kaybee defends himself after alleged DMs to another man leak

As people reacted to the exposé, @odedanilo shared a screen recording of his Instagram private messages. He suggested that some of the people who were hate-tweeting were shooting their shots in his DMs. The post was captioned:

“Mind you, 80% of people on that hate tweet are in my DMs, ignored, lol.”

See the video below:

A keen-eyed social media user, @Brother_Bear07, noticed that Prince Kaybee was among the people who had sent messages to @odedanilo and asked the Fetch Your Life producer to clarify why. The post was captioned:

“What's happening? I just saw my goat @KabeloMusic 🙆”

Prince Kaybee responded and explained that @odedanilo had reached out to him after social media users accused him of being homophobic. The DJ praised @odedanilo for being thoughtful and reaching out to reassure him at the time.

He also shared a screenshot of their chat on Instagram. The post was captioned:

“He reached out earlier this year when people said, ‘I'm homophobic’. I think he is a cool guy, and that was thoughtful of him to reach out.”

SA reacts after Prince Kaybee defends himself

Prince Kaybee’s response sparked mixed reactions. While some noticed that disappearing messages were turned on in the chat, Prince Kaybee set the record straight.

Others claimed that @odedanilo had ulterior motives when he texted Prince Kaybee.

Here are some of the comments:

@Neliswa_Nelli said:

“I can hear the tone there on ‘iscefe sakho’. In Xhosa, it's like saying ‘sudika’…YKYK.”

@mzansiladsaffa claimed:

“In this entertainment industry, people are cruel. He knew exactly what he was doing by sharing that video mxm.”

@this_is_jae said:

“Nothing cool about that guy. He used to act cool until he got all the attention and grew this big ego cause people praised him for his lunchboxes. Now we are seeing the real him. He is always a hater or arguing with people. Very condescending! Some fools still praise him to date.”

@papagugobana criticised:

“If he were a good guy, he wouldn’t have shown the DMs to the world, and he would have responded and told the people why he DM’d you. He left that to you and people’s imagination. Slick moves. Anyways you set the record straight, so yeah. Glad you did that.”

SA reacted after Prince Kaybee leaked his chats with another man. Image: princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee leaks DMs of 23-year-old woman shooting her shot

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee leaked a young lady's DMs to him.

In the screenshots he shared on his official X account, the young woman allegedly asked the Charlotte hitmaker out.

Source: Briefly News