On Tuesday, 5 May 2026, Joe McCann broke his silence following his fiancee Ashlee Jenae’s sudden passing in Tanzania while on vacation

In a lengthy statement shared on his X account, he mourned her passing, addressed the situation, and expressed condolences to her family

Social media reactions were divided, with some defending him and others raising questions about the case

Joe McCann addressed Ashlee Jenae’s sudden passing in Tanzania. Image: ashleejenae

Source: Instagram

The fiancé of the United States influencer who died in Tanzania has finally broken his silence.

Ashlee Jenae, born Ashly Robinson, passed away in Zanzibar, Tanzania, where she was vacationing with Joe McCann, under unclear circumstances, sparking speculation.

On the same day the influencer was laid to rest, a service he says he was not invited to, Joe took to X (Twitter) to share his heartbreak after remaining silent amid the ongoing investigation in Tanzania, which has reportedly left him without his passport.

US influencer's fiancé finally speaks after her burial

In a lengthy statement shared on his official X account on Tuesday, 5 May 2026, Joe McCann mourned Ashlee Jenae’s passing. He also expressed his condolences to Ashlee’s parents while describing her death as a tragedy.

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“There are no adequate words to describe the total devastation, emptiness, and shock I feel after losing my best friend, confidante and fiancé, Ashly Jenae Robinson. As a father myself, I am also heartbroken for Ashly's parents, Yolanda Endres and Harry Robinson. Ashly's death is an incomprehensible tragedy,” part of the statement read.

Joe McCann eulogised Ashlee Jenae, sharing details about the kind of person she was and their relationship. He also opened up about how he is processing her death.

“Ashly was an angel who shined her light on everyone fortunate enough to be in her presence. There is no way to fill the unfillable void left by Ashly's passing and no way to make sense of this unfathomable loss. All we can do is carry on Ashly's legacy of helping other people and strive to live up to her virtues every single day,” the statement further read.

Read Joe McCann’s full statement below:

Peeps react to Ashlee Jenae's fiancé's statement

After popular blog The Shade Room shared the statement on Instagram, social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some echoed Cardi B’s earlier comments on Ashlee Jenae’s death, others raised thought-provoking questions.

Here are some of the comments:

tootieroll._asked:

“What if he didn’t do it? What if somebody on that resort did?”

dae__nichole remarked:

“UNPOPULAR OPINION: I don’t think he did it 🤷🏾‍♀️, if we're going off of facts.”

babiij__ claimed:

“Now, thank ChatGPT for helping you write this.”

chrystale1stlady asked:

“Where is the autopsy?”

jlo.pez11 remarked:

“Thought it was innocent until proven guilty. Y’all be coming at people crazy 😭”

Peeps reacted to Ashlee Jenae’s fiancé Joe McCann's statement. Image: ashleejenae

Source: Instagram

Fans revisit US influencer’s last post after her mysterious passing

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that fans revisited Ashlee Jenae's final Instagram post days after she was found dead while on vacation in Tanzania.

Her final post was shared on Sunday, 5 April 2026, and consisted of several photos and a video accompanied by a celebratory caption.

Source: Briefly News