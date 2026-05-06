FlySafair announced its 12th Birthday Dash sale, offering 50,000 tickets with a base fare of just R12 for travel until 30 November 2026

The airline noted that rising global fuel prices and surcharges mean standard taxes and fees will be added to the base fare this year

Social media users expressed interest in the sale but voiced concerns over the total cost after surcharges

FlySafair offers passengers the chance to grab bargain seats on select domestic routes. Image: @FlySafair

Source: Twitter

Low-cost carrier FlySafair has launched its highly anticipated 12th Birthday Dash, putting 50,000 promotional tickets up for grabs for travel until 30 November 2026.

The post was shared on their X account, @FlySafair, on 6 May 2026, where it attracted massive engagement from interested viewers.

The airline noted that the celebratory sale would function a little differently this year due to global economic factors. In a caption shared on the X account @FlySafair, they explained that soaring fuel costs and surcharges would be added to the R12 base fare.

The FlySafair R12 ticket sale starts today

Regardless of the skyrocketing fuel costs, the airline said it was doing its best to bring a little Dash of magic and the best birthday bargains around.

See the X post below:

SA discusses the R12 ticket price

The post gained traction as many social media users flooded the comments section to share their thoughts. While viewers showed interest in the sale, many wanted to know how much the fuel surcharges and taxes would add up to. Some believed that the final prices would remain steep, arguing that the surcharges were too high. They guessed that a return ticket would end up costing around R2K instead of the R12 advertised price. One viewer advised that the promotion should have waited until the Middle East conflict was resolved, noting concerns that the rising fuel costs would cause tax charges to skyrocket.

The low-cost airline continues to celebrate 12 years of operations in Mzansi. Image: @FlySafair

Source: Twitter

User @uDuduzane asked:

"Just how much will the fuel surcharges and tax be?"

User @okuuuuuuhle_ advised:

"Try again next time when the Trump thing dies down."

User @Tubby_Mos said:

"Lol, then there is no sale at all, you'll still be buying the tickets at a normal price because the surcharges are insane."

User @cameronkpeters_ commented:

"A 'R12 sale'? Thoughts and prayers to those who were up all night planning. Unless you have at least R1.4K - R2K for a return, log off."

User @KagishoKgaile added:

"How much are these surcharges typically? They range from how much to how much?"

User @KatNcala shared:

"I give it to your marketing team."

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Source: Briefly News