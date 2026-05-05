A passenger on the MV Hondius shared an emotional post detailing the critical situation on the outbreak cruise ship

The clip was shared on the TikTok platform on 4 May 2026, where many viewers expressed heartbreak and prayed for the passengers’ safety

Social media reactions showed concerns, with many users worried the outbreak could escalate to the level of the COVID-19 pandemic

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Jake Rosmarin delivered his message from inside his cabin, explaining the isolation and uncertainty of the quarantine. Image: @bbcnews

Source: TikTok

Three people have allegedly died, and another passenger was seriously ill following a suspected hantavirus outbreak. This incident happened on a cruise ship currently off the coast of Cape Verde.

The clip went super viral after it was shared on TikTok by @bbcnews, reaching millions of views and thousands of comments from concerned viewers.

The cruise ship MV Hondius is facing an escalating health emergency after a suspected hantavirus outbreak reportedly left three individuals dead. It is further said that another passenger is critically ill.

Inside the MV Hondius outbreak

In response to the growing crisis, travel vlogger Jake Rosmarin recorded an emotional video from his cabin. He detailed the reality of their situation. In the video shared by TikTok user @bbcnews, Jake appeals for understanding and support. He also emphasises that the passengers on board are real people with families waiting for them, rather than a news story.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

SA discusses the hantavirus outbreak

The clip went super viral, reaching 13.7M views and 22K comments from social media users who were shocked to learn of the hantavirus outbreak. Many viewers said they were only learning of the news from Jake's videos and prayed for their safety. Some panicked, noting that they were not ready for another pandemic like COVID-19. A few pleaded with the group not to dock before they were medically cleared, to avoid the spread of the virus. One viewer said the outbreak was an addition to her reasons why she would never set foot on a cruise ship.

The video has reached millions of viewers, sparking global concern regarding the potential health risks. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @unknown shared:

"We don't want to go back to 2020."'

User @AriesCop commented:

"I am sending thoughts and prayers, but y'all have to stay on the boat. We are not ready for COVID-19, 2.0."

User @ÑĨĆKKĨ said:

"Please stay safe, and I pray you make it back home to your family. And also for everyone on that cruise."

User @xyz added:

"Have faith in the Almighty, young man; all shall be well."

User @tee-rapp commented:

"I’ll never understand why you guys go on cruises. Nope. Hope these people have a positive outcome to their situation."

User @JustJerseyGirlSteph shared

"Oh my, I’m praying for your safety as well as everyone else on the ship. This is the first time I am hearing about this."

User @Angie said:

"This just adds to my list of reasons why I will never go on a cruise ship."

3 Briefly News articles about cruise ships

An American couple decided to sell everything they had and chase a life where they would get their meals prepared for them, and rooms made up, while seeing the world cruising on the sea.

In another Briefly News article, a young South African woman shared a moving story of how she met her fiancé on a boat cruise.

article, a young South African woman shared a moving story of how she met her fiancé on a boat cruise. A dramatic incident unfolded at sea when a young girl fell from a cruise ship, prompting her father to heroically jump into the ocean to save her.

Source: Briefly News