A rescuer shared details about the crocodile that consumed the life of a 59-year-old man after their shocking discovery when it was euthanised

The clip was shared on TikTok, where it went viral, leaving viewers devastated by the Mpumalanga tragedy

Social media users expressed heartbreak over the possible additional victims and thanked the rescue workers for their efforts.

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Emergency services collaborated on the massive river during the multi-day search and recovery operation in Mpumalanga. Image: Ayzenstayn

Source: Getty Images

The search for a missing man in the Komati River took a disturbing turn after rescue services recovered items belonging to multiple potential victims from the stomach of the crocodile.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @mzansi.connect on 3 May 2026, where it gained traction as social media users flooded the comments section to express their sadness.

Search and rescue personnel, including the SAPS and EMS helicopter units, spent four days tracking down a large crocodile that they were certain was responsible for the attack. The animal was eventually euthanised, and a post-mortem examination was conducted to recover the remains of the missing man. While the police are waiting for DNA confirmation, one of the rescuers told the SABC News that they were confident the remains belonged to the individual they were looking for.

Shocking discoveries from the Komati River crocodile

In the TikTok video shared by @mzansi.connect, the rescuer said the crocodile post-mortem yielded more than just the immediate remains. He said they found multiple items of plastic footwear, including flip-flops, inside the crocodile’s stomach. It was noted that while human tissue can be digested, plastic does not, indicating the animal may have consumed other individuals in the past.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to the news of more possible deaths

The clip gained massive views and over 200 comments from a deeply moved online community. Many viewers expressed their sadness about the situation, saying that having a single person who died from the crocodile encounter was bad, but knowing that there were potentially six more was devastating. Some expressed deep heartbreak at the manner in which the people died and wished their families healing. Others thanked the rescue team, noting that sometimes other unknown career fields do not get much recognition until something drastic, such as the incident, happens.

The news of more possible fatalities left Mzansi heartbroken. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @ user907771 commented:

"Is it possible that all crocodiles in South Africa go for X-rays to determine if we can't find any leads of our missing persons?"

User @Meener said:

"Dying in this manner must be painful for the family. Condolences to the family 💔."

User @Goldengift Nkosi added:

"Sbali, you did a great job🙌🏻."

User @Tiego Petra 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 shared:

"Let's appreciate all unknown or ever heard of career people because if they didn't exist, most families wouldn't have found closure."

User @keothokwane16 commented:

"Thank you for your incredible effort and teamwork in finding his remains. Your dedication ensured its success, and it wouldn’t have been possible without you! You are amazing👌🏾."

User @ Asias_mum said:

"Horrific, what a terrible way to die."

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Source: Briefly News