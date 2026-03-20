A heartbroken woman shared a post about a devastating day when she lost her brother to a snake bite

The creator noted that the incident took place on 13 February 2026, leaving her unable to cope

Social media users flooded the comments section with messages of condolences and discussed the tragic accident

A local woman shared her heartbreak following her little brother's passing. Image: @thibii07

Source: TikTok

A South African content creator's world was turned upside down by an incident after her little brother succumbed to death following a reptile bite.

The woman shared the post on her TikTok handle @thibii07 on 17 March 2026, where it gained 234K views and 355 comments from sympathetic viewers.

She noted that the incident happened on a Wednesday evening and that her brother was immediately rushed to the hospital. They also noticed that the leg had begun swelling and turning black. The infection spread to his thigh, hips, and body. By Thursday, he was transferred to another hospital where he underwent surgery.

The brother dies from a snake bite

The creator and her family were informed of his passing on Friday morning. TikTok user @thibii07 said she had been wondering what kind of snake could have caused the bite since he couldn’t see it at night. She also expressed how every day feels painful without him.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates the tragic incident

The clip reached massive views with hundreds of social media users flooding the comments section showing sympathy to the family. Many viewers were devastated by the news, and wished the family peace and healing from their loss. Some shared their frustration about the lack of anti venom in our government hopitals. One user said she did some research based on the creator's information and shared that it might have been a puff adder that claimed her brother's life.

Viewers were saddened by the woman's brother's passing. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @kpmg commented:

"You're scaring me. I have a two year old who loves to explore and there are snakes roaming around where I stay 😭💔. I'm always scared for him, but I'm moving out in a year. We last saw a huge puffadder slithering outside."

User @Nyssa

"Hey, I'm just checking up on you. How are you and your family coping?"

User @Kaizer Chiefs Ancestor shared:

"The other problem is our hospitals don't have antivenom, I once asked my friend who is a nurse if they have antivenom for rinkhals. She said no, mind you there is lot of rinkhals in our village and they are so dangerous."

User @ziphiwe added:

"Maybe the experts can tell us what to do as first aid to prevent venom spread."

User @euphoria said:

"I did research according to your info. There is no way that this could be a black mamba. The symptoms strongly suggest a puff adder bite, with a Mozambique spitting cobra as another possibility, but not a black mamba."

User @Brandon.Price commented:

"So sorry about that. May you be comforted in the Lord. I believe it was difficult for the doctors to administer the antivenom as they weren't sure which snake it was. So they had to treat the bite symptomatically."

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Source: Briefly News