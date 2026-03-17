Reaction Unit South Africa took to Facebook to show people that they handled a dangerous snake recently

The post shared on Facebook detailed emergency workers who had to face a black mamba on 14 March 2026

South Africans shared their reactions to the size of the black mamba that the officers of Reaction Unit in South Africa (RUSA got hold of

Two RUSA emergency workers showed people how dangerous their job can be. A father and his daughter called for help after finding a highly venomous snake while cleaning on their property.

RUSA officers who removed a black mamba from their KZN home went viral. Image: Reaction Unit South Africa / Facebook

Source: Facebook

Reaction Unit South Africa rushed to the scene at a KZN home, where they investigated and realised that the property owner and his daughter may have been in danger. A RUSA officer left South Africa floored over his photos with the deadly snake.

In a post on Facebook, Reaction Unit South Africa shared that they were hard at work on Saturday, 14 March 2026. A man was cleaning up his storage space with his daughter when they thought they were looking at a bicycle tyre, but it turned out to be a black mamba. Reaction unit South Africa officer Bryson Bisnath responded to the emergency call and captured the black mamba. The large snake was shedding its skin when it was captured. See the officer with the black mamba below:

South Africa scared of large snake

Mzansi was in awe of the RUSA officers who were holding the snakes with the title of the world's most dangerous. Facebook users raved over the full length of the snake. Read people's reactions to the snake below:

South Africans imagined the danger the snake posed to the homeowners. Image: Donald Tong

Source: UGC

Alvina Sing said:

"Omg instant heart attack if it was me to find it, must say officer hats off to you, you are very brave."

Rudovic Mngoni Jele shared his experience with a snake:

"Snakes are cool and wise, more especially when they're full-not in need of food. From all my childhood, I had been stepping on vipers most of the time, and one day it was a black mamba. I stood on it, and it was just hitting me with its head Sn my legs without biting me."

Owen Pillay added:

"World's deadliest snake I've seen. Experts worldwide fear this snake, and here's a guy casually handling one, wow."

Amelia Pieterse remarked:

"She can be glad she wasn't bitten, well done RUSA for catching it."

Titior Gailey added:

"Oh Lord Heavens....I would have died if it were me. Glad she wasn't bitten."

Malusi Biyela exclaimed:

"3.2 metres. That's a monster."

Other Briefly News stories about snakes

Source: Briefly News