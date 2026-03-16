Shoki Mmola was recently honoured at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs); however, it was her daughter's reaction that stole the show

The actress took the stage with her children, who could barely contain their emotions and teared up on stage during their mom's thank-you speech

Mixed reactions to their emotional reaction dominated social media, with people labelling them as dramatic, while others were more sympathetic, given what they had been through in recent years

Shoki Mmola went viral on social media over her daughter's reaction to her SAFTAs win. Image: shock.star

Source: Instagram

Former Scandal! actress Shoki Mmola’s big win at the 19th annual South African Film and Television Awards was a major highlight not only for her career but also for the ceremony; however, her daughters' emotional reaction on stage is what really got people talking.

Hosted on 13 and 14 March 2026, the ceremony took place at the Gallagher Convention Centre and brought together the biggest names in South Africa's film and television industry.

The actress, who also starred on Rhythm City and Muvhango, was awarded the Golden Horn for her role on How to Ruin Love Season 1 in the Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy category.

Accompanied by her children, the actress took the stage to accept her award, but the festive mood quickly turned into a moment of raw emotion. As she spoke, her daughters fought to keep their composure, with 17-year-old Karabo visibly overwhelmed and sobbing as she stood by her mother’s side.

Shoki Mmola’s daughter had a deeply emotional reaction to her win at the SAFTAs. Image: shock.star

Source: Instagram

Many attributed her reaction to having witnessed her mom's hard work being awarded. In contrast, others believed it was a major turning point in their lives after seeing their mother suffer years of physical abuse from her abusive ex-husband, fellow TV star Sello Sebotsane.

For those who have followed Shoki's journey, the tears were a strong reminder of the personal trials the family has navigated behind the scenes, turning the win into more than just a trophy, but a public symbol of their collective resilience and healing.

Reacting to the comments about her daughters' emotional reaction on stage, the actress posted on Instagram on 15 March, saying:

"When you see my babies bare it all on that @saftassa stage, it is because they understand what it took to get HERE. My babies: You remain the best decision I have ever made."

As more people online discussed the emotional moment, it was clear that the initial judgment was being replaced by respect. While the internet was split at first, the focus soon turned to the family's incredible journey of healing.

Watch Shoki Mmola's daughter's reaction.

Social media shows love to Shoki Mmola and her daughters

Fans and peers alike flooded Shoki’s social media with support, praising her daughters for bravely standing by their mother through her abusive marriage.

In 2018, the actress survived two instances of domestic violence at her home. Reports reveal that she was repeatedly punched and strangled by Sello Sebotsane, resulting in serious injuries across her body. These brutal incidents led to Sebotsane being charged with domestic violence and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Veteran actress Flo Masebe said:

"Stand in your light, ngwanešo. Re go rata kudu."

Ketso28 wrote:

"If I had watched my mother get beaten, forced to miss rehearsals, made to act next to her abuser, we had to rebuild our lives from nothing, and then she wins an award? I would roll on the floor. The shaking wouldn’t have been enough."

DrRebrand posted:

"Oh, they can be as dramatic as they want. These girls have seen their mother going through the most and still showing up for her craft. Being abused by her ex in their presence. Seeing her rise and being recognised is definitely A MOMENT."

Fans showed support for Shoki Mmola and her daughters. Image: shock.star

Source: Instagram

Mihlali_Adams revealed:

"I’ve bumped into Shoki numerous times at auditions. She ALWAYS has her daughters with her. They’re her immediate support system. I think they get to cry as much as they want at her wins. She has earned it, and they have seen the work up close."

__Shezi added:

"It must have been such a big moment and win for all of them."

BigMamo_ responded:

"She's been through a lot, from an abusive marriage that almost had her murdered, a toxic marriage that required her to almost leave her acting job at some point.. Ke lona ba nang le drama.'

Gayton McKenzie's SAFTAs speech goes viral

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Gayton McKenzie's speech at the SAFTAs.

The Sports Minister's jokes failed to land during the night and on social media, with his speeches rubbing several people the wrong way.

Source: Briefly News