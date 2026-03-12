Arno Greeff took fans and the film industry by surprise when he made the shocking announcement of his retirement

The Blood & Water star shared the news on his social media page as well as the reason behind his decision, saying it had been a pressing thought for years and that he was ready to move on

Fans and peers flooded the comment section with heartfelt goodbyes and wished him well on his new journey

Arno Greeff explained his reason for retiring from acting. Images: arnogreeff

Source: Instagram

In a move that sent shockwaves through the South African film industry, Blood & Water star Arno Greeff officially announced his retirement from acting, bringing a sudden close to a much-celebrated chapter of his career.

Taking to his Instagram page on 11 March 2026 to share the news, the actor and content creator revealed that the decision to step away from the cameras was not an impulsive one, but rather one that he had sat with for a number of years before finally settling on it.

"It's something that I've been thinking about for the past two to three years, and a lot has happened in the past weeks that has solidified my decision to move on to a new era."

Arno explained that while he is retiring from acting after 12 years, he isn't turning his back on the industry altogether and is still open to presenting and making commercial cameos.

Known for his versatility, the actor became a household name through local shows like Binnelanders and Getroud met rugby: Die Sepie. He gained international fame as Chris Ackerman in Blood & Water, and over the last decade, he has appeared in more than 600 TV episodes and several movies

Explaining the reason behind the life-altering decision, the actor said he had to prioritise other things, and acting did not make the cut.

"I don't want to be away from home or my family. Over the past couple of years, I've lost my passion for it."

Arno Greeff explained that he didn't want to be away from his family anymore, and after losing his passion for acting, he was ready to move on. Image: arnogreeff

Source: Instagram

He also emphasised that "it's the worst time to be in the TV and film industry," saying this also solidified his decision to retire.

Hinting at his new chapter, Greeff said he had been interested in pursuing a particular career for some time, even before becoming an actor, and was excited to be learning new things, and looks forward to sharing it with his community.

"I'm excited to learn new things and start this new venture. I like challenges, and I like learning more about life, and this has given me the opportunity to learn more."

Watch Arno Greeff's video below.

Reactions to Arno Greeff's shocking announcement

Fans and peers were taken aback by the announcement; however, they flooded the comment section with supportive messages as they look forward to Arno Greeff's new chapter.

niel661 said:

"All the best with your new adventure, @arnogreeff."

rozmckinsta was shattered:

"This is so sad. You are so incredibly talented. Let me watch the rest of the video to see that you aren’t punking us."

marnusbroodryk wrote:

"Beautiful as mens op so n noot kan groet. Congrats en sterkte, Arno!"

milaguy praised Arno Greeff:

"Baie trots op jou, @arnogreeff, jy is ń champ."

Heartbroken fans wished Arno Greeff well on his new journey. Image: arnogreeff

Source: Instagram

adysteyn posted:

"Awe, my bra. All the best met die nuwe seisoen."

erin_drayton added:

"Arno, what a champ you are! It takes courage to make such a big decision, and I have no doubt that, with your determination and grit, you will have great success in the future."

margueritevaneedenharris_ sang Arno Greeff's praises:

"So thankful to have worked with you twice! You set the bar so, so very high for other male actors! So proud of you."

Briefly News