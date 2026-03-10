Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

“It’s Extremely Cheap To Live Here”: British Man Shares Best and Worst Experiences of South Africa
People

“It’s Extremely Cheap To Live Here”: British Man Shares Best and Worst Experiences of South Africa

by  Jade Rhode
3 min read
  • A British tourist, Max Jeffery, shared the pros and cons of his month-long stay in South Africa
  • While one of his positive experiences included affordability, a negative included the temperature of the ocean
  • South African social media users responded, offering insights about Max's observations

CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience

A British man shared his experience of South Africa.
A British tourist shared what he liked and disliked during his stay in South Africa. Images: @maxjefferytalks
Source: Instagram

Max Jeffery, a content creator from the United Kingdom, stayed in South Africa for a month and shared his personal opinion of three of the best and worst experiences of the country as a British person. South Africans, of course, shared their opinions about Max's comments.

The traveller, who shared his video on his Facebook account on 1 March 2026, started with the positives, listing the landscapes and weather as a plus, noting that the weather wasn't humid but warm with a breeze. Next, he described South Africans, no matter the ethnic group, as "absolutely lovely."

Max, in Cape Town at the time, shared that the third benefit was that everything was affordable and almost everyone speaks English.

Read also

"Imagine Mufasa waking up mid-air": Nail-biting moment as lion is flown on a plane during relocation

"You can communicate with everybody, and it's extremely cheap to live here compared to your USAs, Australias, and Englands. You have everyone speaking the same language in a much cheaper environment. Quite a nice environment, too."

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

The young man moved on to the negatives, which included e-hailing drivers. He stated that while the transportation app Uber was affordable and some drivers were polite, there were others who had him questioning if they had ever driven on a road before. He alleged that drivers would be on their phones and speeding.

His second con about the country, which he said he had already gotten used to, was people knocking on the door for food, and even beer and cigarettes.

Max concluded his video saying:

"The third negative is quite annoying, considering how beautiful the country is, but the ocean is freezing!"

Watch the Facebook reel posted below:

South Africans respond to pros and cons

Local internet users gathered in the comment section to express their thoughts about Max's opinions.

A man typing on his phone.
People online headed to their keyboards after watching the video. Image: niekverlaan / Pixabay
Source: UGC

Andre Du Toit advised the British man:

"Go to the coastline off KwaZulu-Natal's shores. You'll find warmer waters."

Read also

Man mocks value of degree after seeing university student while driving luxury car in video

Lynette Nunn stated under the post:

"I think you need to see other parts of South Africa beyond Cape Town."

Jilly Chiappini agreed with one of the cons, writing:

"The driving is appalling!"

Patricia Pope shared their opinion about the weather on the East Coast:

"Come to Durban; the humidity is crippling."

A curious Ryno Gerber wondered:

"What about the food?"

3 More stories about people's experiences of Mzansi

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jade Rhode avatar

Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za

Tags:
United Kingdom
Hot:
Karen carney Enrica cenzatti Damian hurley Sophia jurksztowicz