Max Jeffery, a content creator from the United Kingdom, stayed in South Africa for a month and shared his personal opinion of three of the best and worst experiences of the country as a British person. South Africans, of course, shared their opinions about Max's comments.

The traveller, who shared his video on his Facebook account on 1 March 2026, started with the positives, listing the landscapes and weather as a plus, noting that the weather wasn't humid but warm with a breeze. Next, he described South Africans, no matter the ethnic group, as "absolutely lovely."

Max, in Cape Town at the time, shared that the third benefit was that everything was affordable and almost everyone speaks English.

"You can communicate with everybody, and it's extremely cheap to live here compared to your USAs, Australias, and Englands. You have everyone speaking the same language in a much cheaper environment. Quite a nice environment, too."

The young man moved on to the negatives, which included e-hailing drivers. He stated that while the transportation app Uber was affordable and some drivers were polite, there were others who had him questioning if they had ever driven on a road before. He alleged that drivers would be on their phones and speeding.

His second con about the country, which he said he had already gotten used to, was people knocking on the door for food, and even beer and cigarettes.

Max concluded his video saying:

"The third negative is quite annoying, considering how beautiful the country is, but the ocean is freezing!"

South Africans respond to pros and cons

Local internet users gathered in the comment section to express their thoughts about Max's opinions.

Andre Du Toit advised the British man:

"Go to the coastline off KwaZulu-Natal's shores. You'll find warmer waters."

Lynette Nunn stated under the post:

"I think you need to see other parts of South Africa beyond Cape Town."

Jilly Chiappini agreed with one of the cons, writing:

"The driving is appalling!"

Patricia Pope shared their opinion about the weather on the East Coast:

"Come to Durban; the humidity is crippling."

A curious Ryno Gerber wondered:

"What about the food?"

