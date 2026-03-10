A British woman visiting South Africa posted a video venting about a stranger who approached her while she was eating ice cream

South Africans were quick to set the record straight, explaining that striking up a conversation with a stranger is simply part of the culture here

The comments were a mix of laughter and honest explanations about the difference between South African friendliness and British reserve

A British woman visiting South Africa got a cultural wake-up call she was not expecting. She shared a video on 8 March 2026 on her TikTok page @laurenmcwalshhrecounting about the moment she was standing outside enjoying an ice cream when a man walked up to her. He asked where she was from and made small talk. She told him she was from England and wanted to know why he was interested. She assumed the young man was flirting with her.

She asked whether she was wrong to assume, and if it was normal for strangers to just walk up and start chatting to someone who clearly had their mouth full.

Why South Africans talk to strangers?

For most South Africans, talking to a stranger is not unusual at all. It is part of everyday life, like in queues, on the street and at the shops. People greet, ask questions and make conversation without a second thought. It is not about flirting or having an agenda. It is simply how many communities here connect.

In Britain, the culture is quite different. According to the BBC, British people value emotional reserve and keep to themselves in public areas. The idea of a stranger approaching you on the street for a chat would feel unusual and even uncomfortable to many people in the UK. It is not rudeness, just a very different social norm.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Netizens educate UK woman on SA behaviour

Social media users shared their opinions on the TikToker @laurenmcwalshh's experience, explaining what her interaction with the young gentleman meant:

@TIJCOLAS explained:

"The fact that you immediately thought he was hitting on you shows the difference between the West and South Africa. We are just that friendly."

@Debbie Porter🇿🇦 said:

"No, babes, we're naturally friendly."

@Champ The Mighty Warrior added:

"I would have walked away when you asked why. South Africans got no time for headaches."

@Afrika wrote:

"Man, I get why people here feel the way they do about tourists."

@therealdaddyadrian🇿🇦 said:

"This is not the west dear, we greet and make small talk here. Just let the conversation flow and see where it goes before passing judgment."

@Chooky pointed out:

"Maybe if you're visiting a country, do research on how people treat each other. That's what I did when I went to Europe."

@zsasz asked:

"So in England, you don't have conversations with strangers? No small talk? Yoh."

