An American man who moved to South Africa from the USA has said that moving to Mzansi was one of the best decisions he's made

The man's viral video has shown him enjoying Cape Town's beauty, from ocean views, city life, and hiking trails to great company with locals

Mzansi has taken to the comments section to rationalise why a foreigner from the US would have it relatively better than most locals, with many crediting the strength of the US dollar against the rand

A U.S man has shared scenic views of Cape Town that have made him relocate to Mzansi. Image: @bennettvl

Source: TikTok

An American man has expressed his enthusiasm for relocating to South Africa, specifically Cape Town, via a viral video.

In the footage, posted on the 13th of February, he captures the city's stunning landscapes, including ocean views, bustling city life, and scenic hiking trails.

In his caption, he shared on his TikTok account at the time that he was only a week into his stay in Cape Town.

This is his caption in part:

"Relocating to a new city is always an adventure, and my move from the US to Cape Town has been no different. Just a week in, I’m already captivated by the stunning ocean views and the vibrant lifestyle this city offers."

Watch his full video below:

Mzansi offers somewhat envious reactions

The response from South Africans has been mostly full of envy, with many commentators discussing the reasons behind the American's positive experience, attributing it, in part, to the favourable exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the South African rand.

This financial advantage is seen as a key factor in the perceived ease of living for foreign nationals compared to local residents.

One user, @Zizipho.Q, confessed:

"NGL, as a South African, I wish I could experience Cape Town in this way."

Another user, @Hlompho.KK, added:

"Actual South Africans can only wish, ey."

Another one, @Boere.Meisie, complained:

"😒Yoh, but as South Africans, going to another country is a boring process!"

Another TikToker, @Zamaphemba, showed a protective patriotism, asking:

"On what Visa do you just decide to stay?"

TikToker @Sacha, echoed the arguably patriotic sentiment, adding:

"What ever happened to coming and then going like a normal tourist."

@Angela added a lament:

"I can’t even afford to buy a flight ticket to another province in my own country to visit even for a week, let alone move there, but enjoy🥰."

@Ruby.Rebecca wanted some policy changes, stating:

"No! This is too much now. Laws need to be put in place."

Another seemingly fed up South African, @Ines, wrote:

"Please, you’re driving up the prices for us, please. We cannot afford the cost of living and we’ve lived here our whole lives 😭."

An American man received backlash from Mzansi for deciding to stay in South Africa. Image: @bennettvl

Source: TikTok

