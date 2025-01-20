A man from Switzerland, a landlocked country in west-central Europe, shared why he moved to South Africa

The Swiss man shared nearly 10 reasons why he made the switch and said in his caption that there were more reasons

Many social media users had questions and comments about the video and even asked about his relationship status

A man from Switzerland shared what interested him in moving to South Africa. Images: @janickoriti

Source: Instagram

South Africa's breathtaking beauty has a way of transforming curious tourists into devoted residents. A Swiss man recently shared his story, explaining what made him leave his homeland and stay in Mzansi.

Swiss man makes SA his home

Content creator Janick Oriti shared on TikTok a few reasons why he moved from his home country all the way to South Africa. Noting that he came to Mzansi in 2016 while on vacation, Janick, who also has an Italian passport, said that he had to return to Switzerland to join the army, as it was compulsory.

"I first wanted to go to the army, and then I decided there was no reason for me to go there. I always wanted to travel and thought I should experience this country outside of being a tourist."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Janick, a self-described free soul who has lived in Mzansi for roughly seven and a half years, eventually searched for job opportunities and applied at a London-based company that transferred him to South Africa.

The Swiss-Italian man shared a few reasons why he enjoyed and moved to the country:

He had the opportunity to learn how to surf - something he had always wanted to do. He loved the freedom people had in the sense of living. In Switzerland, he felt controlled, always doing something wrong and always being watched. He always wanted to live by the beach and couldn't do that in Italy. He loves speaking English. He loved South African people's friendliness and found it warm and welcoming compared to the Swiss. South Africa's different cultures fascinated him. He enjoyed the diversity of South African cities and provinces, having stayed in Cape Town, Gqeberha, Durban, and Johannesburg. He wanted to start a business in the country after deciding not to serve in the Swiss army. He appreciated the different opportunities one could achieve by networking, which he said was difficult in Switzerland.

Lucerne, Switzerland, is popular for its preserved medieval architecture. Image: Berenika_L

Source: Getty Images

The man added in his caption:

"Honestly, there are so many more reasons why I moved to South Africa. There were better opportunities for me to do what I wanted to do in the field that I wanted to do it in."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

People share their thoughts about the move

Thousands of app users took to the comment section with questions and welcomed the man to the country.

A fellow Swiss, @s921504, shared:

"Well done. I also left Switzerland and came to South Africa nine years ago. The best decision ever."

@user7623742344208 said to Janick:

"You are welcome to come to the North West province to taste the real African lifestyle. Half glitz and glamour, and half nature life."

An inquisitive @nativesa asked:

"So, have you found a girlfriend, or did you relocate with one?"

Janick informed the TikTokker:

"I got engaged here. She is Zulu, and we met here."

@luthandosvideos2 shared their opinion about the European country:

"The sad part is that Switzerland is not as welcoming to us."

@safiyya.f added in the comments:

"As a South African, this was so interesting to hear from an outside perspective. Makes you appreciate a lot!"

3 other stories of people moving to Mzansi

A London woman confessed to UK internet personality Nella Rose that she wanted to move to Mzansi after falling in love with a local lifeguard.

A woman pretending to be from the United States made a satirical video saying she was moving to South Africa because Donald Trump was in charge of America.

Briefly News shared with readers how people could have applied for a permanent residence permit last year and the benefits that came with it.

Source: Briefly News