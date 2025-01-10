Global site navigation

“He’s Not Worth It”: London Lady Wants to Move to SA After Falling for Lifeguard, SA Warns Her
People

“He’s Not Worth It”: London Lady Wants to Move to SA After Falling for Lifeguard, SA Warns Her

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • UK socialite and podcaster Nella Rose gave a lover girl a nasty read after falling head over heels with a basic man
  • The hun confessed to falling in love with a South African man and wanted to move to the country to be with him
  • Mzansi people flocked to the comments to warn her about her decision, but the lady had made up her mind 

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

A woman from the UK was prepared to prove her love for a South African man by moving her whole life to Mzansi.

SA warns lady prepared to move to Mzansi for a man
South African women warned a UK lady from moving to Mzansi for a man. Image: @footasylum
Source: TikTok

The hun thought about working in Mzansi to be closer to her new man and hopefully rekindle their flame.

London lady wants to move to SA after falling for lifeguard

Nella Rose made a name for heart after going viral on social media a couple of years ago. Rose has since worked on her career and is now a respected podcaster with an entertaining show, Footasylum.

Read also

"Being single is a pandemic": SA gushes over young beautiful Mzansi couple in viral TikTok video

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Footasylum couch confessions where ordinary people offload their dilemmas. One lady who had a taste of South African men had made up her mind about moving to Mzansi after falling for a Mzansi lifeguard at a waterpark.

The hun only met up with his Prince Charming during work breaks and decided that he was the one. She had been on holiday for two and a half weeks when her heart started beating for the lifeguard.

The hosts of the show and Mzansi called her out of her delusions.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to UK lady wanting to move to SA for man

Social media users were gagged by the 22-year-old woman and commented:

@🦋 ABIGAIL 🦋 said:

“Let us South Africans tell you for free, sis, he's not worth it.”

@Ora explained:

“As a South African, I'd like to strongly advise against that! My sista, protect your finances and your mental health, please.”

Read also

"Sbwl to have a grandma": SA moved by thoughtful hun spoiling hardworking gogo

@YondiG announced:

“As a South African, we’re listening, and we’re judging.”

@Ayabulela 🩷 was furious;

“For a South African man? Don't make me angry!”

@Roxette Nhlamu Nwa'Chauke was boggled:

“Which South Africa? The one I currently reside in? Sisi, you’re crazy.”

3 More relationship stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Hot: