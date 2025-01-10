UK socialite and podcaster Nella Rose gave a lover girl a nasty read after falling head over heels with a basic man

The hun confessed to falling in love with a South African man and wanted to move to the country to be with him

Mzansi people flocked to the comments to warn her about her decision, but the lady had made up her mind

A woman from the UK was prepared to prove her love for a South African man by moving her whole life to Mzansi.

South African women warned a UK lady from moving to Mzansi for a man. Image: @footasylum

The hun thought about working in Mzansi to be closer to her new man and hopefully rekindle their flame.

London lady wants to move to SA after falling for lifeguard

Nella Rose made a name for heart after going viral on social media a couple of years ago. Rose has since worked on her career and is now a respected podcaster with an entertaining show, Footasylum.

Footasylum couch confessions where ordinary people offload their dilemmas. One lady who had a taste of South African men had made up her mind about moving to Mzansi after falling for a Mzansi lifeguard at a waterpark.

The hun only met up with his Prince Charming during work breaks and decided that he was the one. She had been on holiday for two and a half weeks when her heart started beating for the lifeguard.

The hosts of the show and Mzansi called her out of her delusions.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to UK lady wanting to move to SA for man

Social media users were gagged by the 22-year-old woman and commented:

@🦋 ABIGAIL 🦋 said:

“Let us South Africans tell you for free, sis, he's not worth it.”

@Ora explained:

“As a South African, I'd like to strongly advise against that! My sista, protect your finances and your mental health, please.”

@YondiG announced:

“As a South African, we’re listening, and we’re judging.”

@Ayabulela 🩷 was furious;

“For a South African man? Don't make me angry!”

@Roxette Nhlamu Nwa'Chauke was boggled:

“Which South Africa? The one I currently reside in? Sisi, you’re crazy.”

