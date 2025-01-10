A South African hun gave her grandmother, who had been working in the hot sun, a break and took her out

Their lovely lunch date made waves on TikTok and trended right after it was uploaded on the lady’s page

Social media users were melted by the kind gesture and interacted with the post and helped generate over 287K views

The elderly in the Eastern Cape usually work in the garden and find more work to do around the homestead.

A lady gifted and took her gogo out on a date after a day of working in the hot sun. Image: @ilano3

Source: TikTok

A thoughtful lady decided to surprise her gogo with a lovely day at the mall to rest and reboot.

Lady takes gogo on lunch break, goes viral on TikTok

There’s nothing as beautiful as a grandmother’s love. Yes, they might pinch your cute cheeks from time to time, but they’ll always keep the sweets and cookies coming.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

One hun, Ilano gave her granny a break after working in the hot sun. The gogo had been busy in her garden when she was invited out for lunch.

The pair visited their local mall, made their way to Wimpy, and enjoyed a lovely meal with the rest of the grandkids. Ilano also gifted her gogo with a brand new phone:

“POV: I took my grandma out and got her a new phone to get ahold of her. A busy woman was taken care of.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi melted by lady taking gogo out on date

Social media users loved the now-viral video and shared their thoughts in a thread of 242 comments:

@lethukuthula mahaye wished to experience a gogo’s love:

“Sbwl to have a grandma. Don't get me wrong, both my grandmothers are alive; they just have their favourite grandkids, and I'm not one.”

@Nwabisa Mbanjwa got emotional:

“I Iost my granny this morning. I want to cry so bad.”

@Njabulo Skosana urged:

“People with grandmothers are the luckiest, shame. Treasure them while they are still alive.”

@NthashK 🥀🥀 shared:

“I did this for mine. Now her phone stays in a plastic and Pampers for safe keeping.”

@ingadastile3 said:

“I wish I could wake my grandmothers, too. I feel robbed of their time.

3 More stories about grannies by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News