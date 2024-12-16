A family of pranksters pulled their grandma's leg when she paid them a visit to see her grandchild's final report card

South Africans were floored by the ouma's reaction when she heard about the little one's performance at school

UCT's Vice-Chancellor shared the beauty and power of a grandmother's love

A loving grandmother paid her family a visit on the last day of school to see how her grandchild performed in school all year.

Mzansi was floored by a granny's hysterical reaction to her son's final report card. Image: @zharaaa561

Her daughter pulled off a hilarious prank on her by first announcing that the little one failed dismally.

Grandma reacts to grandchild's academic performance

After hearing that her grandson was a troublemaker and had failed the grade, a grandmother was stunned to speak and expressed her great disappointment. After she had cussed, her family revealed that it was all a joke and that the little guy passed with flying colours.

The proud granny danced around the house and embraced her precious grandson with joy. This warms the hearts of many social media users who wish to have a beautiful bond with their grannies.

Watch the video below:

UCT Vice-Chancellor shares beauty and power of grandma's love

Prof Moshabela shared his story about the love that he received as a little boy from a humble village in Limpopo. Moshabela explained that his life is a testament of his granny's profound love, who, despite her physical limitations due to a stroke, nurtured his sense of humanity, dignity, and confidence.

Moshabela's testimony underscores the critical role grandmothers play as pillars of support, instilling resilience and nurturing their grandchildren's dreams.

SA moved to granny's reaction to grandson passing grade

Mzansi was warmed by the beautiful relationship the granny had with his grandson and commented:

@SALOME said:

"Man, I love the granny's reaction. Congratulations, boy."

@Didi commented:

"I wish I had a granny like this when I was in matric and passed."

@LeeDChip9 was amazed:

"Coloured parents are on another level."

@Bianca asked:

"Can all grannies have this energy, please?

@Destiny9015C decided:

"Every child deserves a grandmother like this; they are so blessed, and she is amazing."

