A lady who watched her siblings go on a fun night out had the last after she was not invited on their trip

Samantha worked harder than the devil to enjoy a full dish of revenge and shared her successful mission on TikTok

Social media users advocated for her villain era and shared their thoughts about her actions in the comments

A relationship expert explained to Briefly what sibling rivalry is and whether or not it is healthy

Vengeful people never really forget about how a person hurt them and are determined to plot against them until they feel the same pain.

A woman floored the internet when she snitched on her siblings who went to groove. Image: @iamsamiiekarma12

Although the Christian bible preaches about forgiveness, a lady on TikTok decided to skip that scripture just for a day to get back at her siblings.

Dad collects kids with stick at groove

Samantha trended on TikTok for what could be her villain origin story. She watched her siblings get ready for a fun night out, only to be left behind.

They did not include her in their plans and told her to stay home while they danced the night away. Instead of crying her lungs out and feeling sorry for herself, she thought of the perfect plan to get back at them.

Samantha called on her strict father to deliver her siblings’ karma and snitched on them. The dad activated the mission by furiously carrying a stick to collect his kids from groove.

He turned the place small after waving his weapon around to signal his arrival at the club and made a hilarious scene. Samantha was proud of her successful plan:

“My siblings went to a local groove without me, so I decided to follow them with dad. We can’t plan together, and you leave me.”

Expert explains whether or not sibling rivalry is healthy

A relationship expert, Paula Quinsee, explained that sibling rivalry is normal and common in most families during childhood and often stems from competition for attention, resources, or independence but does not have to be negative or destructive if managed correctly:

“Siblings can be taught to show healthy love by encouraging them to talk openly and respectfully about their feelings or disagreements and by recognising each other’s uniqueness, strengths, and talents.

"Teaching siblings to respect each other’s personal space and belongings while creating opportunities for them to work together through play, chores, or shared goals builds their relationships and bonds.

“This also enables siblings to consider each other’s perspectives and offer support during challenging times.

“Parents can encourage bonding activities like movie nights, family activities and outings, or shared hobbies and sports to strengthen relationships.

“This will help to encourage a culture of support rather than competition and, over time, help siblings develop healthy, loving relationships vs competitive ones.”

SA reacts to dad collecting kids at groove with stick

Social media users were dusted by Samantha’s villain era and commented:

@Keeg.y was amazed:

“Who needs enemies with a sibling like this?”

@user9742042458749 was floored:

“Not the other people running, too.”

@ThatgirlLaura🦋💋 condoned the behaviour:

“You did the right thing. How dare they leave you?”

@Sugar life confessed:

“Me as a last born, I would do this anytime, any day.”

@Big_MarQ confidently said:

“As a lastborn, I give you my thumbs up.”

@Tessie with A Y was shook:

“I don't know you, but I'm afraid to make you upset.”

@Collins highlighted:

“Sibling pettiness to a whole new level.”

