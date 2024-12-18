A lady shared her messy breakup story with her followers and gagged South Africans with the ugly details

Breakups can be messy and dramatic, as though the two people who were once in love were ancient rivals.

A lady on TikTok was in disbelief at her ex-boyfriend’s actions after they called it quits a while ago.

Lady amazed by ex-boyfriend’s behaviour after breakup

Sinoxolo Ndamase thought it best to collect her belongings from her ex-boyfriend’s place since they were no longer an item. Their breakup had hit the gent hard as he experienced a major crash out and sold everything that belonged to Ndamase:

“After God, fear men.”

When he got a text from her request to get her stuff, he gladly came clean via text

See the text below:

A relationship expert, Paula Quinsee, spoke to Briefly News and offered advice on how people can deal with a breakup in a much healthier way:

“The best way to deal with a breakup involves focusing on your own healing journey through self-reflection and personal growth.

“Allow yourself to grieve the loss of your relationship by acknowledging your emotions, whether it’s sadness, anger, or confusion, as suppressing them will only delay your healing. Once you acknowledge your emotions, you can start processing them to get closure.

“Lean on your support system by spending time with family and friends or a professional who can provide a safe space to evaluate and process what you learned from the experience without judgment and identify what you want in a future partner and relationship.

“Prioritise your physical and mental well-being by participating in activities that bring you joy, such as rediscovering old hobbies, setting new goals, or travelling to new places as you learn to embrace your personal growth and freedom.

“Where necessary, put healthy boundaries in place, which could entail minimising contact with your ex if necessary to give yourself space to heal. Breakups are often painful but can also lead to great self-discovery and resilience.”

Mzansi reacts to lady’s ugly breakup in TikTok post

South Africans were in disbelief of the gent’s diabolical behaviour and asked to be made aware of him so that they never fall for him:

@lesegoo_n🎀 sincerely asked:

“Please post him for awareness.”

@Vuyour_M explained:

“He’s lying; his other girlfriend found them and destroyed them.”

@Nomkhosi Mthembu advised:

“Straight to the police station.”

@una had a similar experience:

“Mine told me he donated them to some hobo in the street.”

@ahhh commented:

“Take him to court.”

