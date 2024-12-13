A South African lady went viral after she shared how she impressively dealt with her cheating boyfriend

Her strategy gagged many who applauded her smooth bouncing-back game in a thread of 468 comments

A trusted relationship coach and expert chatted to Briefly News about the likelihood of cheaters finally being faithful

Most people think they are great partners because they do not cheat and proudly embrace their other red flags.

A therapist recently told Briefly News that we are all walking red flags to someone we are not compatible with.

SA women proud of how lady handled cheating boyfriend

One woman decided to break things off with her unfaithful partner, but not without getting even. She did some digging on who he messed around with and pinned the other lady down.

Instead of confronting the other woman, she fell in love with her and turned her into her girlfriend. This stung the ex-boyfriend’s ego and was a huge win for the avenger:

“He told me he wanted another girlfriend after he cheated, so I had to teach him a lesson. I switched it up and took the girl he cheated on me with.”

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to woman’s revenge on cheating partner

A relationship expert, Paula Quinsee, told Briefly News that:

“In the context of South African women or women anywhere settling down with cheating partners, it's not uncommon to believe their partners will change, or even for them to accept infidelity as part of the relationship dynamic based on their own upbringing and beliefs.

"Ultimately, a cheating partner can change if they want to, but it is not guaranteed as they need to be willing to do the work. It’s a deeply personal decision to choose to stay in such a relationship.”

Social media users could not get enough of the now-viral post and applauded the lady for putting the unfaithful partner in his place:

@يسرا celebrated the victorious moment:

“Threw my phone, stood up, did a backflip and applauded for you, dawg.”

@n assured her:

“Girlhood is proud of you.”

@pxris_alt could not be more proud:

“I took my wig off and spun it in a circle.”

@Njoki ✨ trolled:

“Standing ovulation.”

@Lisa Mthembu 🎀 gladly announced:

“Girls conference? You’re leading it.”

@🆑ownface_Dimpho🦇🌟 insisted:

“I had to give a round of applause.”

@lucy🌚 gagged:

“I stopped and took notes. Should we address you as sensei?”

