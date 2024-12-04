A gent on TikTok stunned many with his odd relationship views that only South African men seemed to understand

He emphasised his needs in a relationship that surpassed the feeling of being loved by a woman

Social media users shared their opposing views in a thread of 764 comments

Romance films tend to push the idea that love is all one needs to have a long-lasting relationship.

SA was amazed by a chap's relationship standards. Image: @cheddar_cheeze1

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi gent proved that to be nonsensical scripting after he laid out his cards on what would make him settle down.

Gent leaves love of his life for woman who respects him

A guy went viral on TikTok after he shared what he truly wanted in a relationship. The chap highlighted that he would leave the love of his life for any woman who showed him the utmost respect.

According to the comments in the post, South African men agreed that respect outweighs love in any relationship and that any lady who leads with that quality is good enough to marry.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to man's odd relationship goals

Social media users raised their opposing views:

@Masiya Mdee explained:

"You love a woman correctly; she will be submit and respect you automatically."

@🎀Mosadi _wa_mo_Afrika🎀 highlighted:

"A woman respect where there is leadership, consistency and protection."

@Valzyhun91 advised:

"He left cos I didn't respect him, yet he didn't give me anything to respect. Lead properly, and I'll submit naturally."

@MaMsomi 👑 prayed:

"May I never meet a guy who's left who he truly loves for me just cause I respect him."

@Latia212 wrote:

"He left because I respected him too much; he said it's not me, it's him. He said he's not ready to commit."

SA responds to mom's dream makoti for son

Briefly News also reported that a South African man caught smoke online after he voiced what kind of woman his mother wanted for him. The ladies trashed the mom's standards and asked the gent to pursue her since she knew his standards best.

The comments section got heated as the women expressed themselves in a thread of comments. Briefly News reached out to a relationship expert to find out whether or not dating a mama’s boy is toxic.

Source: Briefly News