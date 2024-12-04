A man hopped on his TikTok to shame parents who neglect their children to be in a relationship with a different partner

The popular motivational speaker led a conversation made up of 487 comments where Mzansi shared their views on the matter

Single mothers also raised their concerns about deadbeat fathers who are present dads to their new partners' kids

Many parents have proven that raising children is not a walk in the park, especially when you have limited support.

Kids grow up seeking answers from their deadbeat parents, who chose a new relationship over them.

Gent bashes deadbeat parents in viral TikTok video

A famous motivational speaker and relationship consultant, Themba Ntuli, spoke on the issue of partners neglecting their children. He led a discussion where Mzansi shared their views and stories on deadbeat parents.

Ntuli highlighted that anyone who chooses a relationship over their children is a red flag. The speaker explained that the toxic behaviour is bound to ruin any romantic relationship:

"It does not matter if they are loving and caring to you now; the fact that they had the guts to neglect their own blood means they can actually hurt you and neglect the kids you're going to have together."

Ntuli urged eligible bachelors and bachelorettes to stay away from the toxicity that comes with deadbeats:

"They are a very big walking red flag."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to deadbeats, neglecting kids to be in relationships

Social media users agreed with the motivational speaker and commented:

@Amo_Gela asked:

"They claimed and are still claiming that the mother of the child is refusing to let them see the child, and his mother also said so. Yho, am I not in trouble now?"

@Tshepi shared:

"I remember we bumped into each other at the mall. He just looked at me and my daughter, then looked at the girlfriend, and passed."

@zee the black child ❤️ commented:

"He chose his girlfriend over our child and wanted to come back when the relationship was over, and we didn't give him a chance."

@Paballo.. highlighted:

"Someone who can't love their own creation has no business loving another person's child."

@Khumbudzo Nemakonde wrote:

"He said he won't support the child until I take the baby to his parents. Why can't the parents see the child because no one is stopping them."

@LIVY 🇿🇦 said:

"What about those women who date men who stopped having a relationship with their first children? Those women have guts."

SA amazed by lady calling out deadbeat parent

Briefly News also reported that things went south fast for a Mzansi lady after she reached out to her deadbeat father on WhatsApp. The woman reminded her dad of her upcoming birthday, but she was unhappy with his response and memory collection.

She shared their heated conversation on TikTok, where South Africans shared their compelling opinions in a thread of comments.

