Things went South fast for a Mzansi lady after she reached out to her deadbeat father on WhatsApp

The woman reminded her dad of her upcoming birthday, but she was unhappy with his response and memory collection

She shared their heated conversation on TikTok, where South Africans shared their compelling opinions in a thread of comments

Zona Bija had been trying to mend her relationship with her distant father, but her last attempt might have been her final.

Mzansi had mixed reactions to a woman who lashed out at her deadbeat father. Image: @zonabija1

The woman thought to remind her deadbeat father of her upcoming birthday when the dad brought up an old memory.

Lady calls out deadbeat father on TikTok

Black families have cried about the normalcy of having no father figure in the household. Several social media users have shared their traumatic stories of how growing up without a dad made their lives a living hell.

A South African woman reached out to her deadbeat father to remind him of her upcoming birthday. Things took a left turn when the dad visited an old memory that agitated his daughter to the point where she insulted him.

Zona Bija released her unresolved grief as she lashed out at her absent parent and threatened to use him to get rich when he dies by signing him up for a funeral cover:

"I guess I'm not getting a happy birthday text yet again."

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's calling out deadbeats

Social media users reacted to the heated conversation in a thread of 407 comments:

@Thandi_Bianca said:

"You have no respect."

@hlaliekhanz perplexed:

"Respect for a deadbeat? You guys are not okay."

@abenathidukwana wrote:

"Pretend as if he dies and move on with your life peacefully."

@Malley commented:

"Get started on the life cover ASAP."

@ilovesushi was going through the same thing:

"My heart sank. My dad is also absent, and my birthday is on the 30th of October. Happy birthday to us in advance. I hope you heal, mama."

@nzuenwabisa_mzala shared:

"You're not wrong for saying how you feel; your feelings are valid, but it's not what you say; it's how you say it. At the end of the day, he is your parent, sisi. Move on and ignore him, for your sake."

@mehlomakhuluhazel advised:

"Stop talking to him, babes. If he's not maintaining you, and you are a student, take him to court."

Woman shades deadbeat baby daddy

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok exposed her deadbeat baby daddy, who many other ladies in Mzansi recognised. The mom of one boy shaded the absent father in a viral post and explained that he thrived on making excuses.

Social media users knew the man as a famous South African serial cheater and deadbeat.

