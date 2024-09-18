A woman on TikTok has started an exciting segment on her page where she shares her lessons learned from therapy

The hun shared that she mourned her late father by getting involved with older men without realising her problem

Social media users did not bash her for her past decisions and praised her for realising her issues in a healthy manner

A South African woman from Johannesburg opened up about having daddy issues after the passing of her father.

The lady did not realise her issues and trauma until she started going to therapy, where she learned that the problem stems from losing her dad at a young age.

SA reacts to hun mourning father by dating older men

Trauma, PTSD, and other mental health issues show up in different ways to different people. A loved one’s death might cause an entire season of depression and anxiety, while the next person will cry for a week straight and feel fine afterwards.

A woman on TikTok highlighted how therapy helped her get to the root of her mental problems. She boggled everyone when she shared that her reason for dating older men was because of her daddy issues.

Her realisation instantly made her unattracted to the seasoned gents. She shared her information with the caption:

“Things I’ve learned in therapy as a black girl.”

Mzansi rocked by lady dating older men

Social media users discussed their daddy issues in the comments:

Hilkka Tuyoleni wished to start her healing journey:

"I realised I have exactly the same issues, I can’t wait for God to put me at a place where I am financially able to get therapy cos I’m exhausted of this ongoing pattern."

@Nozibusiso🦋shared that:

"The older I grow up the more I realise that my younger self just needed a present dad. Someone taught me that acknowledging that you have daddy issues doesn’t mean that you are not grateful for life."

@user7363486707458 shared that she needed a father figure:

"26 years and he’s never taken care of me . Even when I lost my mom . He takes care of his other kids. I have daddy issues but God is my biggest daddy."

@Zo has always dated more mature men:

"I relate so much to this, but ke I still refuse to date men younger than me. Does that mean I was wrong on Acrimony?"

