A local lady shared the details of her life as a sugar baby to a man who offered her money and a comfortable life

She met the man when she was 17 and agreed to sell drugs for him at her school when he promised to increase her allowance

She fell pregnant at 21 and the man went MIA on her and stopped paying her rent, leaving her to return home

Having had first-hand experience, a 23-year-old lady has spoken out about the devastating consequences of dating a sugar daddy after he left her HIV positive and with a baby to care for on her own.

She met her sugar daddy a few years back at a pub when she was 17 years old. She shared that he was generous with money and that was what attracted her to him.

A sugar daddy abandoned his girlfriend when he found out she was pregnant. Image: Stock Image/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

She agreed to sell drugs for him at her school when he promised to increase her allowance from R5 000 to R7 000, the Daily Sun reports.

A study by Ideas24 found that it is hard for young women, particularly those who are socio-economically disadvantaged, to say no to the immediate benefits sugar daddies provide.

The lady moved out of home and life was great until she fell pregnant at the age of 21 and her sugar daddy was against abortion. However, in a strange turn of events, he had no intentions of being a present father.

“The man disappeared. When I called him, his phone was off and I thought he maybe changed his numbers,” she said.

He stopped sending her money and paying her rent. She was forced to move back home.

The lady also disclosed that she was devastated to learn that she had contracted HIV upon a clinic check-up.

Things went from bad to worse, as the lady also lost her mother.

Her only source of income is her child’s grant. She shared her story as a way to bring awareness to the reality of having a sugar daddy, especially as it is a growing trend in her community of Ramaphosa squatter camp in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.

Woman's sugar daddy gives her R150 000 a month

In another story, Briefly News reported that a 33-year-old sugar baby called Gail (not her real name), opened up about what it is like to have a sugar daddy.

Gail has been dating sugar daddies for the past five-years now, she said she moved to Atlanta to become a producer but her career did not quite take off and she received very little money.

Now, she racks up almost R150 000 ($12 000) a month from her sugar daddy, a divorced 50-year-old man she met on Arrangement.com. However, Gail said her romance is not purely for financial gain, in fact, she and her sugar daddy is in an exclusive relationship.

