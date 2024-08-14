A woman rocked Mzansi when she told her tale of becoming a single mother, and made SA dizzy for a minute

Kopano gave birth to three babies in three consecutive years, fathered by three different men

Social media users were dizzy from trying to make sense of her reality and her deadbeat baby daddies

A Mzansi woman raised eyebrows and rocked brains when she told the tale of how she became a single mother of three babies. The lady had conceived three children in three consecutive years with three different men who all left her.

A Mzansi woman became a single mother after her three baby daddies walked out on her. Image: @kopano032

Social media users could not feel their jaws as they dropped the minute they pressed play on Kopano’s video.

Woman left by three baby daddies becomes single mom

Parenting is one of the most significant challenges in life. One becomes responsible for someone else’s existence and shaping their life.

From previous reports, Briefly News gathered that raising a child alone is debilitating and draining. One does need some support, whether emotionally, psychologically or even physically.

Kopano shared the story of how she ended up a single mom of three children. She shared that after giving birth, her partners would leave her.

The lady fell pregnant for three different men in three consecutive years. Today, she is raising her little ones alone.

She shared her story on TikTok with the caption:

“Life didn’t end when I gave birth three consecutive years with three different baby daddies, and they all left…now I’m raising my kids by myself.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman’s story of becoming single mom

Social media users were boggled by the woman’s story and asked her a thread of questions that were left unanswered:

@Relebogile assured:

"I'm not perfect but I will never have many baby daddies."

@mmase16 tried to understand the woman's story:

"How do you enter a new relationship with an infant?"

@Josh blamed the lady for the departure of the baby daddies:

"Console yourself three baby daddies and none of them wifed you, something is wrong with you."

@ere2103 expressed their frustrations:

"Something I never understand how do they just decide not to raise their kids? And it’s so normal."

Man explains why he chose to have 6 kids with 4 different women

Briefly News also reported that a Mzansi man, Penuel Mlotshwa, appeared on a popular podcast to talk about his “genius” idea of having multiple children with different women. The gentleman explained that he wanted a big family, but he didn’t like the thought of having one mother who would eventually struggle with raising the children.

Mzansi was baffled by his reasoning and untangled the man’s unclear logic in the comments.

