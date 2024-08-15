A woman was devastated after discovering her husband fathered a child with a family friend, leaving her in deep depression

Social media users offered a mix of advice, with some urging her to leave while others suggested staying and healing

The story has sparked a heated debate online, highlighting the emotional impact of infidelity

A heart-wrenching story shared by Twitter user @lulu_lamabuza has ignited a heated debate across social media.

In a detailed video, Lulu narrated a story sent by one of her close followers, revealing the emotional turmoil of a woman whose husband fathered a child with another woman—someone they both know.

Woman blindsided by hubby and family friend

This shocking revelation has left the woman in deep depression as she grapples with the betrayal.

According to @lulu_lamabuza, this was compounded by the husband's family embracing the new child while keeping her family in the dark.

The woman, already a mother of three, was blindsided by the news of the pregnancy and the subsequent birth of the child.

Her husband's family eagerly anticipated the baby's arrival, openly welcoming the new addition without considering her feelings.

Seeking advice, the woman turned to social media in a video, asking followers what she should do:

Either she stays with her remorseful husband, who fulfils her every need, or she leaves the marriage despite any challenges that may arise.

Fellow women coming with advice:

The responses were as diverse as they were passionate, with many offering heartfelt advice.

@Pamela Nene shared her firm stance, expressing that she would not tolerate another woman's child being imposed on her:

"Mina loyo bby mama angazondlela yedwa le eyntaben cuz angdinge ngane yamanyala kwam." [I would force that baby mama to feed the child on her own, I don't need a child born of shame in my home."]

@Khosi 🇿🇦 advised self-love and independence:

"She must put herself first, Love herself more. Prepare her exit plan and leave, and never look back. That family, including her husband, do not care about her feelings and don’t love her."

@Zola#Godloza related to the situation, revealing her struggles:

"I am going through the same boat. We were pregnant at the same time, and I thought I could accept the child, but I just couldn't because baby mama would come to my workplace since hubby was not supporting her."

@u-Mahlangu shared her aunt’s wisdom:

"My aunt left the marriage 30 years ago… all she said was, I love me and demand to be loved equally."

However, not everyone advocated for leaving. @Wethu Noza suggested a middle ground:

"She must stay 👌three kids. She must heal or leave. All it's up to her is how she feels."

@Enhle❤️ offered a pragmatic approach:

" Forgive but never forget, move on not immediately, but make sure you’re paving a good exit plan, a good house for your kids."

Married man threatened by married female friend

