A lady opened up about a heartbreaking moment in a clip making rounds on social media

The hun showed off how she threw away all her alcohol due to the incident, and the clip gained massive attraction

South Africans were in shock, and many flocked to the comments to express their thoughts

One woman, Gauteng, took her viewers on quite an interesting journey in her life, and many were left with missed reactions.

A lady dumped her booze after driving drunk to her married bae's house in a TikTok video. Image: @dudumhlangapeaches

Woman dumps her booze after driving drunk to married man's house

The hun opened up about how she got drunk to the point where she acted out of character. The lady uploaded a video on her TikTok page with the handle @dudumhlangapeaches of herself throwing away her alcohol in her sink.

This comes after what had transpired between her and her lover. @dudumhlangapeaches revealed in her comments that she got so drunk that she drove to her married man's house during the evening to inform him that she "missed" him.

However, the married man's wife was asleep when she arrived. The clip gained massive popularity online, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi netizens react to woman's video

The online community was stunned by the lady's revelation as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts.

Mamzimatutumbam said:

"Best decision I took, good luck."

Ndi Ngu Nothemba Ekapa poked fun at herself, saying:

"Me every Monday."

Lebo_lebza shared:

Hai nam after this weekend have decided to stop drinking...the things I did while can't be undone I am ashamed of going outside.

Sibusiso_Mahlangu1 commented:

"I wish you nothing but the best."

TD Mbuduma wrote:

"Love and light, darling… you got this."

Xoli added:

"Jehova!"

T simply said:

"Mina l judge you."

Nhinhi was stunned:

"Haibo."

