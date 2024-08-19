A young lady shared a video of a stranger bothering her on her solo date, and it went viral online

The clip captured the attention of many, gearing over 1.2 million views, along with thousands of likes and comments

It sparked a massive conversation among social media users as they flooded the comments section

One South African woman went through an uncomfortable situation while trying to enjoy her solo date.

Uncomfortable woman's solo Spur date ruined by man who can't take no for an answer

A stunner who goes by the TikTok handle @sihle_moye shared a video of herself enjoying her lunch in Spur until a man rudely interrupted her.

In the video, the hun can be seen sipping on her cocktail. The gent offers the woman money, which she declines; however, the man keeps bothering her, making her uncomfortable.

"I need to sit somewhere else I don't feel comfortable," she said in the clip.

The man asks her what she is doing, and she says she is on TikTok. The lady seems annoyed and uncomfortable on her solo date, so she asks the waiter to move her elsewhere.

When the hun asked to move, the gent left the restaurant, and according to the woman, he just entered the place without anyone attending to him.

Watch the video below:

People react to woman's video

The clip received over 1.2 million views on TikTok. The online community was not impressed with the man's behaviour, and they expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

Wesley Kisten said:

"There is a way of speaking to woman!! Even if he was a nice guy. If a Lady says no. You leave her alone!"

Dior wrote:

"Babe you shouldn’t have kept on responding. When you respond to them they think maybe he can change your mind. You have to give a mean face and ignore."

Mologadi added:

"I’m so sorry."

King shared:

"Yho, I am triggered because I was once called Isfebe for declining so nicely and was promised hands. I was so scared."

Brie commented:

"This is why I don't solo date anymore because of such guys."

Source: Briefly News