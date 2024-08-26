A young domestic worker shared a TikTok video showing what she had to go through at a house she cleaned

In one of the rooms, clothing was scattered on the floor, with something unsanitary attached to one of the undergarments

While some people felt sorry for the domestic worker, others said that it was a part of the job

A domestic worker showed the state of the room she had to clean. Images: @aishamonyane55691

Source: TikTok

Domestic workers provide invaluable support, helping to maintain a clean and orderly home. However, one person crossed the line when a cleaner discovered unclean items scattered across the room's floor.

A bathroom or a bedroom?

Using the handle @aishamonyane55691, the disappointed woman uploaded a video of one of the rooms in the house she had to clean. In the clip, clothing is thrown on the floor. More shockingly, among the items was underwear inside a pair of pants with a sanitary towel stuck to it.

The domestic worker wrote in her post:

"This is what we go through."

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to disgusting room

People on the internet could not believe the state of the room and the disrespect shown towards the domestic worker. However, others stated that it was part of the job.

@rell7376 wrote in disbelief:

"Wrong, no respect for herself. Askies, Mama. I feel you."

@nonqabalitabe said to the TikTokker:

"Resign with immediate effect."

@thuu1195, who had a different opinion, said:

"Maybe she was running late, but no need to embarrass your employer. Just sit her down and tell her you are uncomfortable doing this kind of work."

@mahamotse21 wrote in the comment section:

"The type of the job we do. Only our kids could understand why we push them so hard to study. Soldier on, darling. That's the only way."

@lizziedauzeni0 told the woman:

"It shows how much she values herself. Your dignity matters."

@didi41617 exclaimed in the comments:

"No, you must speak to your employer."

@sammykudya94 told the online community their assumptions:

"Those who are saying she must tell her (the owner of the underwear), just know that for someone to take a video, it means she tried."

Internet comforts finance graduate working as a domestic worker

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young woman who shared that she works as a domestic worker despite having a degree in finance.

Members of the online community did not fail to show the woman love and support, telling her that her current situation does not determine her future.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News